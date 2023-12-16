BUSUANGA REDISCOVERED | Connecting to nature and the calm seas

When people visit Palawan, El Nido and Coron easily come to mind. But often overlooked and taken for granted is the largest island in the province which is also considered as the gateway to Palawan’s more popular tourist destination.

Busuanga is the largest island in the province of Palawan which also includes Coron. Its airport is known as Francisco B. Reyes Airport, named after the former mayor of Busuanga.

This airport is where tourists start their journey to discover Busuanga and its bayfront boutique resort and yacht club, Marina del Sol. The trip from the airport usually takes about 40 minutes. Upon arrival at the resort, guests will be welcomed by wonderful views of the bay.

Hammock-lounging island lifestyle

Busuanga is also a sanctuary for yachts who are passing through or just cruising by. Sea travelers stop by Marina del Sol, a resort and yacht club that is close to renowned World War II wreck dive sites and only about an hour’s boat ride to Coron Island. Their dock is located on a secluded bay on the main island of Busuanga. It is both home and a rest stop for the sailing community. The marina’s location is protected naturally from the habagat (southwesterly wind) and the amihan (northeasterly wind), offering the most sheltered spot for your boat with access to modern conveniences. Their Mediterranean-style floating dock is state-of-the-art. Some guests come in their yachts, stay at the resort for a few days, and then return to their point of origin after a relaxing stay with their family.

Marina Del Sol is located at a secluded bay in Busuanga

The resort offers accommodations for travelers who want to explore more of what Busuanga has to offer. Guests stay at villas that have their pavilion, a large daybed, and a hammock. The room has a luxurious king-size bed and is about 30 square meters and accessed by a set of stairs. There is enough space to add an extra bed or mattress. A romantic and private dinner can also be set up in the villa’s pavilion.

The wifi signals are good but it’s rare to feel even more connected to nature and the calm seas than the internet.

The villa offers wonderful ocean views, resulting in a peaceful and stress-free stay. The internet and cable TV are almost forgotten at this point as you go through that meditative state of mind.

Rustic whitewash walls at the villas

For travelers who want to maximize their time exploring Busuanga, a quick bite at the resort’s restaurant offers wraparound ocean views, saving time on going to town for a bite to eat. The menu features Filipino and international dishes made with both local and imported ingredients. The kitchen also features daily specials with the fresh catch of the day and their seasonal produce. A typical lunch would include a delicious plate of grilled squid with rice. Certainly a delightful taste of the sea that welcomes us to the resort and that island lifestyle.

Island tours

Busuanga island tours have their own allure as compared to El Nido and Coron. Take a speedboat trip to Black Island and Pass Island. Both are located near Marina del Sol and have enough reason to visit Busuanga. The seas here are calm and there are pearl farms along the way. The waters can be best described as calm and mirror-smooth.

Black Island’s allure is capable of ensnaring people who prefer swimming pools over beaches. Its clean and powdery white sand is a playground for kids and adults alike. Close to the beach lies a Japanese WW2 wreck in about 6 feet of water. While snorkeling, guests can encounter a school of jacks which is quite a sight.

Approaching Busuanga’s Black Island

A few steps from the beach are two caves, one with two freshwater sumps that are perfect for swimming. The other cave has a smaller entrance that opens up to a bigger space that leads to an exit close to the entrance. Along the way, you will encounter monitor lizards just lounging around and foraging for food. They mind their own business and don’t bother the island’s visitors.

There are also picnic huts available for a relaxing barbecue lunch.

Pass Island along with Black Island are the hidden gems of Busuanga. Pass Island offers a few cottages for an overnight stay, picnic areas, and a stair climb that leads to a gorgeous view of the nearby islands. Island visitors usually have afternoon snacks there before heading back.

The spacious private pavilion

As a new favorite destination, Busuanga has its own charm that gives a feeling of traveling to unexplored parts of Palawan.

It is time to visit, discover, and fall in love with Busuanga. Both foreigners and local visitors will definitely be thinking about this journey until the time they get to come back.