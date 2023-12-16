Araw Hospitality Group unveils sparkling holiday fiesta

Araw Hospitality Group unveiled its Sparkling Holiday Fiesta during a simultaneous Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on December 2, 2023. This marks the festive season across its esteemed hotels situated in key destinations in the Philippines. The group, known for its portfolio of exceptional hotels, aims to provide an unforgettable holiday experience for its guests.

Under the management of Araw Hospitality Group are Lihim Resorts in El Nido, UNWND Boutique Hotels in Calatagan, Batangas, Dumaguete City, and Caticlan, Kommons by Kamino in Boracay, and soon Nawa Wellness in Calatagan, Batangas. Additionally, UNWND Boutique Hotels will soon be available in Camiguin and Siargao. This strategic expansion enables the group to cater to a diverse range of travelers seeking the perfect holiday escape.

The Sparkling Holiday Fiesta theme promises to enchant and captivate guests with vibrant colors, dazzling lights, and joyful celebrations. Each hotel within the Araw Hospitality Group will showcase unique touches embodying the spirit of the season. This provides guests with an immersive experience that combines festive and familiar Filipino charm.

Guests at Lihim Resorts in El Nido will enjoy breathtaking sunset views while indulging in sumptuous Christmas feasts prepared by our best-in-class chefs. UNWND Boutique Hotels in Calatagan, Batangas, Dumaguete City, and Caticlan offer gastronomic experiences with mouthwatering feasts and food bundles. This ensures that guests of all ages can revel in the holiday spirit.

“Araw-araw ang Pasko sa Araw Hospitality Group, where the spirit of Christmas lives on in every smile, every moment, and every memory we create together!”

Araw Hospitality Group is a bold new player in the hospitality industry committed to creating extraordinary experiences that captivate and inspire guests. With a rich portfolio of successful hospitality ventures such as Lihim Resorts in El Nido and UNWND Boutique Hotels, the group continues to redefine the boundaries of exceptional hospitality.

To view Araw Hospitality Group’s Sparkling Holiday Fiesta, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTT_3Linq8w or https://www.facebook.com/arawhospitalityinc/videos/270999102615078/