AI, generative AI to complement ALPHA’s learning and Development programs

Artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI will be vital components in their training programs, according to lifelong learning organization Ask Lex PH Academy (ALPHA).

“As a lifelong learning organization that offers emerging skills, we ourselves make sure that we enroll in relevant training and certification programs as well related to AI/Generative AI. On top of training, we also apply it to make our work faster and easier,” ALPHA founder and CEO Felix Concepcion Veroya told BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview.

Veroya, a graduate of industrial engineering of Batangas State University, pointed out that generative AI will significantly complement the existing ways on how ALPHA practices lifelong learning. The ability of such technologies to provide synthesized information is one key feature that will complement their programs.

“But of course practicing being critical about the sources used in generating such. There has been new ways to explore and capitalize these technologies to make lifelong learning significantly better,” explained Veroya, who has a masters in engineering (industrial engineering) from Mapua University.

Veroya said one important feature of ALPHA’s programs is that it has a certification component for individual competency. Although the training component can be augmented by Generative AI, he stressed participants cannot get the certification and they still have to enroll at ALPHA.

Veroya said ALPHA is its own utilizing Learning Management System (LMS) called ALPHA Digital to make the learning process and experience significantly better. “The utilization of digital technology has improved how we operate as a business as well as how learners consume educational content from our courses and programs,” he said.

He also acknowledged the vital role of digital technology in enabling ALPHA to cope with the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He said digital technology facilitated the flip on the business model that it is using and paved the way to introduce other revenue streams in new and expanded market segments. “The use of digital technology created more value for us as a business and to our customers as well,” he said.

Veroya, who founded ALPHA in 2015, said lifelong learning is rooted in the integration of learning and living. “It encompasses activities for people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering personal and professional development,” he said.

In today’s rapidly changing world, he said lifelong learning is crucial for adaptation to change, career advancement, personal growth, enhanced communication, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

“In summary, lifelong learning is essential for personal and professional growth, enabling individuals to thrive in a dynamic world,” he explained.