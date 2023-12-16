170K seniors in Davao City to receive annual subsidy

DAVAO CITY—The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has targeted around 170,000 senior citizens here to qualify for the annual subsidy.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, CSWDO Finance Section head Julieta Vigil said those qualified will receive P1,500.

“The senior citizens may find their names on the master list and the payout schedule through the CSWDO district offices, barangay social workers or senior citizen organizations,” she said.

During house-to-house visits to consolidate the list, CSWDO area coordinators will take photos of senior citizens with their identification (ID) documents, including a voter’s ID and membership in a senior citizen organization.

“The voter’s ID is required to ascertain the residency of the beneficiaries, if they are indeed from Davao City,” Vigil said. The annual subsidy will be distributed at barangay gyms, while the bedridden or sick can authorize a family member to claim the money on their behalf.

Meanwhile, the number of tourist arrivals in Davao City could hit about 170,000 to celebrate Christmas or 10,000 more than last year’s record.

Even without firecrackers or display of pyrotechnics, the city has become a destination for local tourists because of its month-long Pasko Fiesta.

Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) chief Generose Tecson said the city is targeting around 170,000 tourists who will be coming to the city to celebrate Christmas.

“We know that our fellow Dabawenyos are the ones who invited their friends and relatives to experience the celebration of Christmas here in the city,” she said.

She said tourists can experience the activities of the Pasko Fiesta sa Davao such as the “Kaan sa Davao” or the food festival along Palma Gil Street and kan anan sa Tribo at the Magsaysay Park’s Kadayawan Village where people can experience the different indigenous food of the city’s tribes.

“We want them to experience how we celebrate as people. Despite our differences in our culture and traditions we still unite and that’s our difference from other places,” she said.

She said the visitors can also enjoy the lantern parade and the choral competition at City Hall.

Last year, Tecson said the number of city visitors reached 160,000 based on the hotel occupancy. That was even the year when a bomb exploded at the Roxas night market.

“We are really targeting to top last year’s arrivals. We’ve seen the trend that after the declaration of martial law our tourist arrivals decreased,” she said.

“However, it was surprising that in July our tourist arrivals increased and during Kadayawan that was really terrific because there are many people who came to Davao,” Tecson added. With reports from Armando Fenequito, Jr. /PNA