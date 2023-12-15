Value drives preference of Southeast Asian travelers—study

When it comes to travel, value for money is the topmost concern of Southeast Asian tourists who want to go on a local trip or abroad, according to a study.

Based on airasia MOVE’s 2023 Travelers Trends report, users’ flight bookings for airlines of all categories listed on the app are at their peak during payday and the final week of the month.

Their top booked destinations year-round are Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and Manila in the Philippines, with over 30 percent of the users searching for those cities combined.

At present, airasia MOVE offers flights from AirAsia, the world’s best low cost airline, and 700 other carriers globally, including Turkish Airlines, Etihad, ANA, KLM, Air Arabia, Air New Zealand, Citilink, Bangkok Airways, Royal Brunei, Vietnam Airlines, and Jeju Air, among others.

Almost three-fourth or 74 percent of users pick accommodations ranging from P3,000 to P4,800, with Resorts World Group, Ibis and Favehotel as some of their top choices in the region. In the Philippines, Henann Group, Lime Hotels and Resorts, and Chroma Hospitality Group are the most preferred places to stay in. Notably, majority of the reservations on the platform were made approximately 30 days prior to arrival while flight bookings were made much earlier.

According to airasia MOVE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nadia Omer, they always make sure to give app users the “best value” like through their iconic monthly promos, such as the Superapp Super Sale.

Apart from promo, app users often take advantage of the benefits from the airasia rewards loyalty program. With value driving loyalty, trends among airasia MOVE users indicate that airasia members went up by more than 40 percent in 2023 compared to last year’s figure.

Overall, members have redeemed up to 2.3 billion airasia points to transact across the whole ecosystem across the app.

“This fact aligns with our commitment as an OTA+ platform that prioritizes the best value for our customers. The 2.3 billion airasia points redeemed is equivalent to 175 thousand flights from Kuala Lumpur to Krabi during the Final Call promo,” Omer said.

The findings of their study, she said, are in line with airasia MOVE’s commitment to create an inclusive and affordable travel ecosystem for everyone. By understanding users’ behaviors, she said they are inspired further to keep on innovating and improving their platform in the coming year, and creating a community that raises user travel experiences while simultaneously offering the best value that is conveniently available for everyone.

“As we gear up into 2024, customers can expect an improved app experience, as well as exciting and innovative products such as a refreshed flight subscription plan, better deals on flights, hotels and more.”