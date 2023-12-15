US, UK, Canada, EC, Australia, Japan FMs slam China over WPS incidents

THE foreign ministries of the United States, United Kingdom (UK), Canada, European Commission (EC), Australia and Japan upped their level of support to the Philippines on the latest back-to-back water cannon incidents by Chinese naval forces in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The foreign ministers were referring to the December 9 and 10 separate incidents in the Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal. Chinese ships blasted government fishing vessels with water cannons and used acoustic devices incapacitating Filipino crewmembers. The next day, the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) also fired water cannon on five Philippine boats, which were about to send provisions to Filipinos stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre atop Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine civilian boat also collided with the Chinese Coast Guard ship, causing damage to the boat.

The Chinese foreign ministry, meanwhile, is undeterred despite the international pressure from western countries.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller accused China of “reckless disregard” for the safety and livelihood of Filipinos, and for international law.

China also “interfered” in the “lawful Philippine maritime operations” and the exercise of freedom navigation in the high seas of the Philippine vessels, when its CCG stopped the civilian boat Unaizah Mae 1, which was carrying provisions for the soldiers stationed at Ayungin Shoal.

“Obstructing supply lines to this longstanding outpost and interfering with lawful Philippines maritime operations undermines regional stability,” Miller said.

“The US stands with our Philippine allies in the face of these dangerous and unlawful actions. We reaffirm that Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the South China Sea,” he said.

China: No threat will shake our resolve

The Chinese foreign ministry lashed at the US State Department, saying that its statement is “an attempt to endorse the Philippines’ infringement of Chinese sovereignty and provocation.”

“We firmly reject it,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during Wednesday briefing with the press.

Mao accused Washington D.C. of “inciting, supporting and assisting” the Philippine “infringement and provocation at sea.”

“Such moves blatantly embolden the Philippines’ violation of China’s sovereignty, seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and gravely jeopardize regional peace and stability,” she said.

Beijing also considered the US’ repeated citation of defense treaty as a “threat.”

“The US needs to know that no threat, coercion or unfounded attack and accusation will lead anywhere or shake China’s firm resolve and will in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. China will continue to resolutely uphold its legitimate sovereignty and rights and interests in accordance with domestic and international law. The US’s attempts will not succeed,” Mao added.

Canada, UK condemn China

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) condemned China for the latest “escalatory tactics” against the Philippines in the WPS.

“The UK opposes any action which raises tensions, including harassment, unsafe conduct and intimidation tactics which increase the risk of miscalculation and threaten regional peace and stability,” the FCDO spokesperson said in a statement.

Such tactics, the Canadian diplomatic service said, “endangers lives and poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.”

“These incidents are the latest in an increasingly worrisome pattern of acts of intimidation by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] in the South China Sea,” the GAC said in a separate statement.

EC, Australia, Japan ‘concerned’

The EC, composed of 27 countries in Europe, is also “increasingly concerned” by the “provocative and dangerous behavior” of the CCG and its maritime militia.

“The pattern of unjustified, threatening actions that have taken place in recent months undermine regional security and deepen distrust, affecting the broader international community,” Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission, said in a statement.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), likewise, expressed “grave concerns” about a “pattern of dangerous actions” by the Chinese vessels in the WPS.

“Actions by the Chinese Coast Guard and other Chinese vessels, such as water cannoning and ramming, endanger the peace and security of the region, threaten lives and livelihoods, and create risks of miscalculation,” the DFAT said in a statement.

Canberra reiterated its opposition to the “destabilizing and coercive actions in the South China Sea, such as unsafe encounters at sea and in the air and the militarization of disputed features.”

Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed “serious concern” over the two incidents, and highlighted the “dangerous actions” that caused the collision between Chinese and Philippine ships.

“Japan believes that the issue concerning the South China Sea is directly related to the peace and stability of the region and is a legitimate concern of the international community, including Japan, and thus Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force as well as any actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea,” the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Arbitral ruling, freedom of navigation

All the six foreign ministries cited the Arbitration Tribunal ruling in July 2016, stating that China has no right to claim Ayungin Shoal, and Filipinos are entitled to traditional fishing rights around Bajo de Masinloc.

The US, Australia, UK, and Canada insisted that the award is legally binding.

“The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by the [arbitral] ruling and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” Miller added.

The Chinese foreign ministry, for its part, reiterated that the arbitral award is “illegal, null and void and has no binding effect whatsoever.”

“The US itself would not implement the judgment of the International Court of Justice and international arbitral awards. In what position is the US to tell China that it should implement an illegal arbitral award?” Mao said.

The six countries stressed the need for peaceful settlement of disputes, adherence to rule of law, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), safety at sea, as well as ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.