US renews vow to help PHL in defending its sovereign rights

The US has committed anew to help the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights.

This was emphasized by US Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III following his telephone conference with Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday, December 13.

Talks between the two defense chiefs stemmed from the two incidents over the weekend where Chinese coast guard and maritime militia conducted aggressive actions against Filipino ships going about their lawful business in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Secretary Austin expressed US support for the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights in accordance with international law, emphasizing that the United States’ commitment to the Philippines remains ironclad,” the DOD readout added.

The two defense chiefs also discussed China’s “coercive and unlawful actions,” including the unprovoked use of acoustic devices, water cannons, and reckless maneuvers at Scarborough Shoal (Bajo De Masinloc) and Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) that caused a collision and damage to Filipino vessels operating in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Secretary Austin reiterated that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries’ armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of their respective Coast Guards—anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea. He commended the professionalism of the Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] in the face of unlawful behavior,” the readout stressed.

The two defense chiefs highlighted the Philippines’ recent bilateral maritime activities in the South China Sea with the United States and Australia.

They also agree to bolster bilateral and multilateral coordination with other like minded-partners to enhance interoperability and accelerate the modernization of the AFP.

They also reaffirmed their countries’ shared vision of a free and open region grounded in transparency, the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Austin also expressed condolences for the horrific terrorist attack that occurred at Mindanao State University on December 3, killing at least four people and injuring more than 50 others.

“Secretary Austin also offered his sympathy for the December 2 earthquake in Mindanao that killed three people and damaged local homes and infrastructure,” the readout said.