Showcase of electrified cars at BGC

CAR buffs trooped to the BGC Theme Park in Taguig last weekend either to test-drive Toyota’s array of HEVs (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) or simply to ogle at the unique rides in the bright sunshine. I was at the opening of the three-day event, joining a sizable crowd that listened intently while Danny Cruz and Jojo Villanueva alternated in making an insightful discourse on electrified cars from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) and Lexus.

Let’s listen to Cruz, TMP’s first vice president for vehicle sales operations.

“Toyota Motor Philippines stays true to its commitment of enabling Filipinos to be part of the journey to carbon neutrality—and one of our ways is making electrified mobility accessible to our customers all over the country.

“This weekend, we are once again presenting our full range of Hybrid Electric Vehicles or HEVs comprised of the Alphard, Camry, RAV4, Corolla Cross, Corolla Altis, and the Yaris Cross.

“With this diverse line-up, we give our customers the power of choice, aligned with our goal of pursuing a multiple pathway approach to carbon neutrality. Our array of display and test drive vehicles is even made more powerful with the addition of Lexus Philippines’ electrified models, including the Battery Electric Vehicle Lexus RZ.

“On our journey to electrification, we understand that we can make positive impact if we push for mass adoption. That is why we have always espoused a LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND mindset.

“We thank our customers who have heeded the call to sustainable mobility.

“As of end of October this year, we have already released 5,024 units of electrified Toyota and Lexus, which is already three times more compared to last year.

“A big factor in the growing demand for electrified vehicles is the increasing awareness of the public when it comes to the benefits of HEVs both to the customers and the environment. And we have you to thank for, our media partners, for being a major part of this education and awareness. We ask you to continue helping us spread the word about electrified vehicles, and how choosing the right electrified solutions can help us create a more sustainable future for tomorrow’s generations.

“For TMP, carbon neutrality goes beyond just arming the public with electrified vehicles. Today, we would also like to share the many other ways of how we empower our communities to contribute to the global environmental goals.

“Thank you and have a nice day!”

Coming soon will be Jojo’s speech.

Honda’s awards

IT gladdens me to know that Honda has won three platinum awards from the Society of Philippine Motoring Journalists (SPMJ). Lyka dela Cruz-Andres tells me that the plums were corporate social responsibility initiatives targeting on road safety, environment protection and education.

Specifically, SPMJ’s “Driven to Serve” awards accorded Honda consisted of 1) Teen Smart with Honda SENSING Demonstration for Students (road safety); 2) Recycling of Used Lead Acid Batteries and Industrial Oil (environment protection); and, 3) Innovation Contest for Senior High School Students in the Philippines (education).

For some reason, I don’t know why I am not a member of this esteemed group (SPMJ). Was I absent when it was formed? Anyway, it doesn’t matter whether I am a member or not. Thing is, the group’s existence is with singular meaning and is exceedingly relevant to the changing times.

I raise a glass.

PEE STOP Nelda Castro reports that the All-New Mitsubishi Triton won a five-star rating from the 2023 NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) Awards in the Asean region on the area of comprehensive safety performance for new vehicles. Released globally only last July, the sixth generation Triton has already sold 5.6 million units in 150 countries. It is due for release in Japan and the Philippines early next year. Cheers!