Senators split on legality of unprogrammed fund hike

SENATE leaders have aired separate views on the move of the bicameral panel on the 2024 budget to increase by P450 billion the unprogrammed appropriations.

Senator Sonny Angara, chairman of the Finance committee and chief sponsor of the 2024 General Appropriations Act bill, sought to play down the issues raised by Minority Leader Koko Pimentel on the legality of the P450-billion increase in the fund.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, Angara confirmed the increase of unprogrammed appropriations for 2024 from P281.9 billion to P731.4 billion, a move taken after the bicameral conference.

Angara said that despite the increase, all unprogrammed appropriations will still depend on revenue or tax collections. Standby appropriations can only be implemented if the income is higher than expected, he stressed.

The programmed appropriation is the priority, Angara pointed out, as per the CNN Philippines report. “That’s the tuition, that’s your electricity bills, your food and then say you receive your bonus then you can have your house fixed,” he explained in Filipino.

Pimentel earlier claimed the P450-billion increase in unprogrammed appropriations is unconstitutional and warned it could lead parties to question the 2024 budget in the Supreme Court.

However, Angara insisted that unprogrammed funds are conditional, noting that it is like a menu the government can choose from. It also gives the executive branch some leeway in its implementation of programs and forestalls the need to enact a supplemental budget which takes time to be approved, the CNN report quoted him saying.

“When you talk about the unprogrammed appropriations, that’s within the control of the executive because they can choose within that menu which ones will be funded and they are the ones releasing the money and the conditions are largely dependent on executive action,” the Finance committee chief said.

He added that unprogrammed funds are not new in the government, and an increased appropriation for this reflects a growing economy because it means economic managers project higher collections, allowing for more projects.

Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress ratified the 2024 budget earlier this week. The target, as earlier cited by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, is to have it signed into law before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returns from the Asean-Japan Summit in Tokyo. That timeline will likely happen when he returns.