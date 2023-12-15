Sen. Binay appeals for more government aid to protect PHL culture and heritage

A LAWMAKER on Thursday pushed for more funds and assistance from the government to protect the country’s heritage and cultural treasures.

This developed as Senator Nancy Binay applauded the recent designation of Bohol as the Philippines’s first Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Global Geopark and the inscription of Aklan’s handwoven piña textile, made of pineapple fibers, into the UN body’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

“Congratulations to our Aklan piña producers and artisans. Despite being an age-old craft, who would have thought that Aklan’s piña handloom weaving can produce world-class pieces? Its inclusion in the intangible cultural heritage list is a needed boost for our weavers, and I hope this will only be a first step towards the further flourishing of the craft,” she said in a news statement.

Binay, who chairs the Senate Committee on Tourism, noted: “Being in Unesco’s cultural and heritage list is a big step for our people and our country. We hope that government can find ways to provide funding and support in order to protect the country’s tangible and intangible cultural assets.”

She added that the Philippines has so many things to offer culturally, which have potential for global recognition and ecological significance.

“Naniniwala ako na kaya pa natin ipasok sa Unesco list ang iba pang mga kulturang-yaman natin [I believe we can still have more of our cultural treasures included in the Unesco list]. We have heritage sites, churches, geosites, intangible heritage, [including our] weaving cultures and indigenous fabrics. But for this to happen, kailangan ng suporta mula sa pamahalaan [it needs support from the government],” said Binay.

Given the potential of our local fabrics, the lawmaker said she believes more Philippine textiles deserve to be included in the list of intangible cultural heritage, as she urged the government to extend the financial, technical, training, and marketing support. One way is for government to find ways to encourage the youth to continue practicing their community traditions.

In Aklan, for instance, most of the piña fabric weavers are from an older generation, with only a few of their children and grandchildren taking up the craft. Binay has long been an advocate for indigenous Philippine fabrics, and has been appealing for more funds to be given to government agencies tasked to protect and promote them.

“[I am hoping we can use Unesco standards as a guide and template to see] how protecting and conserving cultural treasures can translate such global recognition into meaningful gains for our people. We have 7,641 islands, each with a unique, intrinsic and strong differentiating factor. This Unesco recognition emphasizes the Philippines’ comparative advantage. Hopefully, we can capitalize on these advantages, and further expand our cultural and ecological awareness and consciousness as a people,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Aside from these latest recognition from Unesco, the Philippines also has six sites included as a World Heritage Site: the historic town of Vigan, Baroque Churches of the Philippines (Paoay Church, Santa Maria Church, San Agustin Church, Miagao Church); the Rice Terraces of the Cordilleras; the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park; the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park; and the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Hudhud chants of the Ifugao and the Daragen epic of the Maranao people of Lake Lanao are also on the Unesco Representive List of the ICH of Humanity, and the Philippines shares an ICH listing with South Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia for Tugging rituals and games.

The Philippines also has three cities included in Unesco’s Creative Cities Network: Iloilo as a City of Gastronomy, Baguio as a City of Crafts and Folk Art, and Cebu as City of Design.