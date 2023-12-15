Power spot market prices declining on cool weather

The average electricity spot market price for December is likely to settle at P3.90 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from last month’s P4.12 per kWh as cooler weather reduced demand for power.

Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), operator of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), noted that the market has recorded a reduction in electricity demand and has also seen improvements in supply levels and this has translated to lower power prices.

IEMOP Trading Operations Head Engineer Isidro Cacho Jr. said during a briefing held Thursday that the average WESM price for the first few days of December stood at P3.90 kWh from November’s P4.12 per kWh, and from P6.60 per kWh in October.

“The trend is going down. Most likely, the P3.90 per kWh will prevail for the whole month of December. We expect WESM prices in January next year to be almost the same as December because it will still be a cool month for us. We will see in February if the trend will change because of the impending El Niño,” said Cacho.

Based on IEMOP data, the price in Luzon fell by P0.11/kWh, P0.52/kWh in Visayas, and by P0.5/kWh in Mindanao. Lower clearing prices during this period can be attributed to the combination of lower offer prices from generator participants, potentially influenced by the decline in global fuel prices.

Additionally, supply improved as generating plants completed their annual maintenance program together with notable higher supply availability from wind power plants due to the Amihan season.

The system supply in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao continues to be dominated by coal and natural gas, accounting for 76 percent of the total generation. Geothermal and hydro contributed 8.9 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. Solar and biomass plants witnessed considerable increases in their energy shares, reaching 221 GWh and 95 GWh, respectively.

Improved supply levels also reduced the dispatch of diesel plants, and this contributed to the lowering of market prices especially during peak demand periods.

Customers purchased 18.2 percent of the total metered consumption of 8,949 GWh in November 2023 from the spot market at an Effective Spot Settlement Price (ESSP) of P4.39/kWh, up from the 16.9 percent last October billing month. The November ESSP also represents a decline from the October rate of P6.94/kWh.

Presently, the IEMOP is gearing up for the commercial operations launch of the Reserve Market on December 26.

The reserve market allows for the trading of ancillary services that are necessary to support the transmission of capacity and energy from resources to loads, while maintaining the reliable operation of the transmission system.