PHL gets seat in ‘loss and damage fund board’

THE Philippines has secured a seat in the inaugural Loss and Damage Fund Board at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

According to Marcos, the country “now [has] a voice in the management of all funding” available around the world to reduce and adapt to the effects of climate change.

“I am very gratified to hear the news that the Philippines has secured a membership on Loss and

Damage Fund Board for the year 2024 and the year 2026, serving as an alternate for 2025,” Marcos said in a video message.

He added: “The next step we are hoping to achieve is to host the Fund—Loss and Damage Fund here in the Philippines so that—because after all, we are very much in the mix when it comes to climate change effects.”

The Philippines will represent the Asia Pacific Group (APG) in the Loss and Damage Fund Board along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan in a term-sharing agreement.

The Philippines will serve as a full member in 2024 and 2026 and will be an alternate member in 2025.

The Loss and Fund Board will be composed of 26 representatives from developed and developing countries.

The loss and damage fund was an outcome of COP27 in Egypt last year, aimed to provide financial assistance to support countries struggling from climate change.

Image credits: Seckin Ozturk | Dreamstime.com





