PBBM resets signing of P5.77-T 2024 GAA as he flies to Japan

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was unable to sign the P5.77-trillion 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) before flying to Japan to attend the 50th Anniversary of Asean-Japan Relations in Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview with reporters after the inauguration of the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa on Friday, the Chief Executive said he is still waiting for the bicameral report of Congress on the GAA.

He noted he is not anticipating any major issues, which might derail the signing of the national budget next year since it already went through rigorous consultations.

“They’re putting the finishing touches on it. Maybe today or…in the coming days. But certainly, the minute it is finalized then we will immediately, of course, pass the budget,” Marcos said.

The Department of Finance (DOF) earlier said it is expecting the signing of the 2024 GAA before the President’s leaves for Japan.

Marcos, however, said he is anticipating the signing of the 2024 GAA before Christmas.

The President usually signs the GAA by December to prevent a reenacted budget, which can reduce government disbursements and lead to slower economic growth.