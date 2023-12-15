PBBM gets award for climate, human mobility recognition

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was awarded with climate and human mobility recognition by an international office for migration, Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga announced on Thursday.

Marcos’ award is shared with the President of Sudan for their achievements in handling human mobility and migration as a whole.

“Ito po ay isang [This is a] pavilion together with the international office for migration recognizes achievements in terms of migration and how we are handling human mobility as a whole,” said Loyzaga in a news briefing in Malacañang.

Loyzaga said they were called to the global climate mobility pavilion during the Conference of Parties in Dubai.

Issues on human mobility and migration were tackled during the briefing as the country secured a seat in the Loss and Damage Fund Board, aimed to provide vulnerable countries a voice “in global discussion and financing for those affected by climate change,” said Malacañang in a news release.

Loyzaga said the country will be pushing for some type of sensitivities “reflected in the board’s guidelines, such as land area loss, total biodiversity and ecosystems destruction, species losses, and extinction threat, in which the Philippines is particularly vulnerable.”

The Loss and Damage Fund has about $792 million so far in current pledges.

The COP however has other funds: $6.8 billion for energy; $61.8 billion for financing; and $8.7 billion for lives and livelihood.

“For us at this point, we are very conscious about migration and how some countries are needing in fact to manage to retreat away from the sea but also to retreat to other countries wherein they might have to find new places to live,” Loyzaga explained.

She added that those areas are among the “priorities for the Philippines.”