PBBM assures sufficient water supply until Q1 next year amid El Niño threat

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country would have sufficient water supply until the first quarter of next year when the impact of El Niño is expected to intensify.

“For all intents and purposes, we have a good buffer until maybe the end of the first quarter,” the chief executive said during the inauguration of Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s. Poblacion Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Muntinlupa City on Friday.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier said many of the country’s dams, including Angat, currently have high water levels due to rains from previous months.

Marcos, however, reiterated the importance of the completion of water-related projects, such as the Poblacion WTP to ensure water security during El Niño.

“With the El Niño projected to last until the second quarter of 2024, we must prioritize the repair of water pipes to prevent leakages and the completion of ongoing water supply projects to ensure that we have adequate supply,” Marcos said.

The P11-billion Poblacion WTP, which will taps its raw water supply from the Laguna Lake, will provide 150 million liters per day (MLD) of water to consumers in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Cavite.

It is part of Maynilad’s P220-billion Service Enhancement Program from 2023 to 2027.

DOST projected the drought-affected provinces are expected to increase starting next month. These areas will have below rainfall conditions for five consecutive months or way below rainfall conditions for three consecutive months.

It noted that the number of provinces with droughts is expected to rise to 65 by May next year.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





