OFW remittances grow 3% to $3B in October, highest growth in 7 months

REMITTANCES sent home by Filipinos overseas posted the highest growth in seven months, according to the latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Cash remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OF) grew 3 percent, the highest since the 3.7 percent recorded in April 2023.

Total cash remittances rose to $3 billion in October 2023 from $2.91 billion in the same month last year on the back of increased receipts from both land-and sea-based workers.

“Cash remittances refer to cash sent by land-based and sea-based workers through the banking system,” BSP explained.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances increased to $27.49 billion for a 10-month period of 2023, higher by 2.8 percent than the year-ago level of $26.74 billion.

BSP said the growth in cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in the 10-month period of 2023.

In terms of the countries where these remittances originate, the US had the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, personal remittances from overseas Filipinos (OF) also increased by 3.1 percent to $3.33 billion in October 2023 from $3.23 billion in the same month last year.

“The growth in personal remittances during the month was driven by increased remittances from 1) land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, and 2) sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year,” BSP said.

This resulted in total personal remittances rising by 2.9 percent to $30.57 billion in the first months of 2023 from $29.72 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2022.

BSP explained that personal remittances cover cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind.

This is computed as the sum of net compensation of employees (i.e., gross earnings of OF) workers with work contracts of less than one year.

This includes all sea-based workers, less taxes, social contributions, and transportation and travel expenditures in their host countries as well as personal transfers.

These personal transfers include those in cash or in kind by OF workers with work contracts of one year or more as well as other household-to-household transfers between Filipinos who have migrated abroad and their families in the Philippines.

Personal remittances also include capital transfers between households, such as the provision of resources for capital formation purposes, such as for construction of residential houses, between resident and non-resident households without anything of economic value being supplied in return.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





