WHEN I first heard the phrase “noses in, fingers out,” I got excited to learn more. This term has something to do with the relationship of the board and the CEO in the context of governance, so I researched a bit further.

I’ve learned that “noses in, fingers out” is used in various context, especially in governance and management. It emphasizes the idea that the board should be informed and aware of what’s happening (noses in), but not necessarily be directly involved in every aspect or micromanaging (fingers out).

It also signifies a governance approach that encourages active awareness, vigilance, and engagement by the board while respecting the CEO’s authority to lead and manage the organization’s day-to-day operations. It highlights the importance of achieving a harmonious balance between informed oversight and allowing the CEO the autonomy to lead effectively.

Roles of the Board

1. Oversight and accountability. The primary responsibility of the board is to provide oversight and hold the CEO accountable for the organization’s performance. It should set strategic goals, monitor progress, and evaluate outcomes.

2. Strategic guidance. The board should actively participate in shaping the organization’s strategic direction, offering insights, and making informed decisions that align with its mission and vision.

3. Risk management: The board must assess and manage potential risks, ensuring the organization operates within legal and ethical boundaries.

4. CEO selection and evaluation. The board appoints and evaluates the CEO, making sure they are aligned with the organization’s goals and values.

Roles of the CEO

1. Leadership and execution. The CEO is responsible for translating the board’s strategic vision into actionable plans and ensuring effective execution.

2. Operational management. The CEO oversees the day-to-day operations, manage resources, and make decisions to achieve organizational objectives.

3. Communication. The CEO should maintain open and transparent communication with the board, providing regular updates on progress, challenges, and opportunities.

4. Team building. Effective leadership involves assembling and leading a competent team that can execute the organization’s strategic goals.

Striking the balance

1. Open communication. A key to successful implementation of the principle, “noses in, fingers out” is open and transparent communication between the CEO and the board. The CEO should keep the board informed about significant developments, challenges, and progress.

2. Trust building. The board must trust the CEO’s leadership and decision-making abilities while the CEO should trust the board’s guidance and support.

3. Delegation. The board should refrain from micromanagement, allowing the CEO the freedom to manage the organization effectively. They should focus on high-level oversight and strategic decision making.

4. Regular evaluation. Regular performance evaluation of the CEO provides a structured mechanism for feedback and alignment with organizational objectives.

The “noses in, fingers out” principle reflects the delicate equilibrium for effective governance in organizations, especially within the context of associations. It acknowledges the importance of active board engagement while respecting the CEO’s role as the organization’s leader. A well-executed balance between oversight and autonomy can foster trust, innovation, and strategic success. When the board and the CEO work together harmoniously within this framework, they create a synergy that drives the association toward its mission and vision.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE), the “association of associations.” The PCAAE will hold its 11th Associations Summit at the PICC on December 20, 2023. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.