Neda Board clears ₱67.4-billion road project, DOH agenda

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board approved additional “game-changing projects” in its last meeting for the year.

First to be approved was the P67.4- billion Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project as well as the Master Plan on High Standard Highway (HSH) Network Development Phase 2, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

In a briefing in Malacañang on Thursday, Balisacan said the Neda Board approved the 8-Point Action Agenda of the Department of Health’s Medium-Term Strategy for the Health Sector from 2023 to 2028, as well as received project status updates on six Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

“This year is all about laying the groundwork and establishing the foundation to achieve our development goals. As we conclude this year, we are committed to sustaining our efforts to place vital programs and projects that will enhance connectivity, generate high-quality employment through investments, and significantly improve the living standards for every Filipino,” Balisacan said.

The Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project is a 23-kilometer, four-lane alternative road to bypass the existing Dalton Pass in Central Luzon, particularly during road closures due to calamities.

Once completed in 2031, Balisacan said, it will facilitate the seamless transport of people and the delivery of essential goods and services within the region.

Meanwhile, the Master Plan on High Standard Highway (HSH) Network Development Phase 2 aims to provide a higher quality HSH network for faster, safer, more comfortable, more reliable, and environmentally friendly road transport.

Balisacan said this will support the goals of rapid, inclusive, and sustained economic growth in the country.

The master plan, Balisacan said, identified 53 Class-1 projects that will be implemented in the short term which will be completed by 2030; medium term, will commence in 2030 and completed by 2035; and long term, commence in 2035 and completed by 2045.

Data obtained from government sources show the projects have a price tag of P1.93 trillion and will cover 3,970.24 kilometers of road.

Short-term projects cost P497.57 billion and cover 862.4 kilometers of road; and medium-term projects, P290.76 billion for 405.29 kilometers of road.

The long-term projects will cost P640.23 billion and cover 1,501.36 kilometers of road. Beyond 2045, the HSH has a provision of P505.11 billion worth of projects that will cover 1,201.19 kilometers of road.

Meanwhile, the Neda Board approved the 8-Point Action Agenda of the DOH Medium-Term Strategy for the Health Sector from 2023 to 2028.

This is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan and the Universal Health Care Program and is also termed as an Action Agenda for health.

Balisacan said it will consider current health outcomes, lessons to improve gaps in the health system exposed by Covid-19 pandemic, and the implementation of the Mandanas-Garcia Ruling.

PPP projects

Meanwhile, Balisacan said the Neda Board received updates on previously approved PPP projects.

The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Cancer Center Public-Private Partnership Project is currently undergoing procurement in accordance with the BOT law.

The list includes the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project, now under a Swiss challenge.

Balisacan said the contract may be awarded in March if there is no challenger, or in May 2024 if there is one.

In terms of the Solicited Proposal to Rehabilitate, Operate, Expand, and Transfer (ROET) of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) PPP Project, the deadline for the bid submission for the project is on December 27.

Balisacan also provided an update on the Upgrade, Expansion, Operation, and Maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport.

Negotiations between DOTr, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines or CAAP and the proponent were conducted from September to November 2023.

“The award of the contract is expected to take place between May 2024 and February 2025,” Balisacan said.

The Neda chief also said the bidding for the Dialysis Center PPP Project for the Renal Center Facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center may commence before the year ends.

Balisacan said the contract award for the Upgrade, Expansion, Operation and Maintenance for Bohol-Panglao International Airport could take place between August 2024 and May 2025.

Negotiations between DOTr, CAAP, and the original proponent commenced in November 2023.