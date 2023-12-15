Move It, government validating passenger safety data

Move It said on Thursday it is working with the government to “validate its passenger safety data” even as it implements “necessary steps” to beef up its safety features further.

Wayne Jacinto, the general manager of Move It, said this initiative is in response to the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) move to validate the data submitted by the three motorcycle (MC) taxi companies involved in the ongoing pilot study.

He said Move It currently has a “99.9-percent safety rating.”

“One of the seven pledges of Move It is that passenger safety is its top priority,” he said. “We recognize that in this effort we need to work closely with government regulators, our partner-drivers and our passengers, so we will share any information the Department of Transportation Technical Working Group (DOTr-TWG) needs to validate its safety data.”

Jacinto added that Move It “continues to use technology to improve the user experience, particularly with regard to safety.”

This includes partner-driver monitoring, which he said, is “one of the strengths of the Move It app.”

“With this information, as well as customer feedback, we can monitor the behavior and assess the driving skills of our drivers and emphasize specific areas for improvement or require additional training,” he said.

Jacinto said the Move It is utilizing Grab’s technology to provide greater safety and security features to its users.

