MIC chief eyes PPP after code enacted

STATE-owned Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) wants to be involved in the public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the country following the enactment of the PPP code, its President and CEO (PCEO) said.

MIC PCEO Rafael D. Consing Jr. said he has two proposals after the PPP code or Republic Act 11966 was signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last week.

First, Consing proposed that the MIC must be allowed to provide a “stable” capital to identified PPP projects, giving the state-owned and -controlled corporation an automatic “sit on the table.”

The second proposal involves the MIC becoming co-guarantor of the PPP projects, Consing added.

“If there are PPP projects out there that are experiencing delays for whatever reasons, perhaps allow us to work with the agency and take it out of the bureaucratic process and allow us to handle it,” he said in a recent television interview.

“We will tender it out in the same process as if it is the PPP center doing it, except that now we can do it on a multiple basis,” he added.

Marcos signed into law the PPP code last week that seeks to enhance public-private collaboration in the state’s bid to deliver more infrastructure projects and services in the country.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno pointed out that the PPP code would “encourage” stronger collaboration between the state and the private sector. This, he noted, would lead to innovation, efficient resource mobilization, and delivery of cost-effective and high-quality infrastructure projects nationwide.

In a related development, Consing disclosed that they are eyeing offshore and onshore investments to the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) in order to double the fund in the next two or three years.

Consing earlier revealed that he targets to double the MIF to about P250 billion in the short term.

He explained that he will propose to the upcoming MIC board the creation of a unitized fund wherein both institutional and retail investors can participate in.

Consing likened his proposal to the existing Unit Investment Trust Fund (UITF) offered by banks.

“What I presented to the Advisory Board is a sectoral approach and a tactical approach. Think of [UITF] except it is in sectoral, hence, we can create an MIF for infrastructure, MIF for energy,” he said.

Last month, Consing bared plans to implement a rehabilitation and asset monetization scheme as part of income generation measures for the MIC. One of these scheme is by taking idled government assets into custody and rehabilitating them in order to be “optimally” monetized.

This, Consing pointed out, is one of the ways to allow the MIC to generate income as soon as possible to grow the MIF and achieve its targeted return on investments. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/17/mic-keen-on-monetizing-assets-to-shore-up-its-income/)