MG Philippines unveils two upcoming models

MG Philippines is on a roll. Under the helm of SAIC Motor Philippines, exciting models, particularly EVs, have made it to the local market to expand the brand’s lineup further and enter the vehicle electrification era in the country.

Recently, as a holiday treat to its growing followers in the country, MG Philippines unveiled two upcoming models—the MG ONE crossover SUV and the MG Cyberster all-electric roadster. While no specific information, like specifications and pricing, was shared, MG Philippines is optimistic that these models will land on the Philippine shore sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

The upcoming and globally-anticipated all-electric MG Cyberster sportscar

MG ONE

First to be unveiled, the MG ONE compact crossover SUV is an addition to the brand’s growing segment lineup. Built on the SAIC Motor Intelligent Global Architecture (SIGMA) platform, it has a dynamic and muscular exterior design, a roomy and technologically advanced interior, and a cutting-edge safety system. Dimension-wise, the vehicle is 4,579mm long, 1,866mm wide, and 1,617mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

At a glance, a familiar design cue from the GT model is evident at the front. But the ONE’s unique, pronounced, and broad grille outline provided a distinction. Another notable design is the sloping roofline, suggesting a coupe-like profile. Everything else is also different from the ZS and HS exterior silhouette. Inside, the three-screen display panels serve as a unified instrument cluster, and the infotainment display is the main highlight. Notably, the dash has no conventional buttons but touch-operated switches. Another unique is the gear shifter lever with that broad handle. Of course, seats are leather-wrapped.

Motivation comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine generating 181 hp and 285 N-m of torque. In the global market, two variants are offered: the sportier Alpha and the high-tech Beta.

MG Cyberster

Next was the globally-anticipated and perhaps the brand’s upcoming crème-dela-crème model, the battery-electric sports car MG Cyberster. According to MG, this forthcoming EV roadster dons a revolutionary design combining iconic heritage and modern brand design language. The new roadster marks MG’s much-anticipated return to sports car production as it begins to celebrate its centenary. The Cyberster combines the brand’s evocative heritage with striking, contemporary design language and a sophisticated EV powertrain.

Developed by the MG Advanced Design Centre team in London, the Cyberster two-door, two-seater sports car recalls the brand’s tradition. It draws several styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster while ushering in new high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity. Dimension-wise, the vehicle is 4533 mm long, 1912 mm wide, and 1328 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2689 mm long. Curb weight is 1,850–1,984 kg, depending on the variant.

According to MG design descriptions, it features the familiar MG sharp-looking headlights, a slim grille design, and interactive “Magic Eye” headlights that open when switched on. Other striking details of the EV roadster are the “laser belt” LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip. Its powerful sports car profile has a distinct two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened “kamm tail” rear, accentuated by unusual “hacker blade” alloy wheels. The tail lamps are of LED construction and are integrated flat into the car’s rear, projecting a digital image that echoes MG’s British heritage.

MG also claims that the “digital fiber” interior design theme adopts a driver-centric layout, with a separate cockpit for the driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen. The screen ahead of the driver presents vital vehicle information in a modern, minimalist style, while the main display houses its more interactive features. MG’s ‘Zero Gravity’ seats have floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the “laser belt” that runs down the car’s exterior.

Depending on the variant, this EV roadster has two powertrain options based on global specs. The top-spec has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, generating 536 hp and 725 N-m of torque. Electricity is supplied via a 77-kWh battery with a driving range of up to 580 km. On the other hand, the lower variant, rear-wheel drive, has a smaller 64 kWh battery powering the rear electric motor, generating 308 hp with a driving range of up to 520 km.

Image credits: Randy Peregrino





