Metro jeepney strike fizzles out on first day ‘as expected’

The first day of the transport strike spearheaded by transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) only caused minimal effect on public transportation in the metropolis, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported on Thursday.

A day before the scheduled two-day transport strike, MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes, said he is confident that the protest action of the group would only have “minimal impact” on commuters.

As of 2 p.m., the MMDA said that it had helped ferry 1,117 passengers with the dispatch of 46 vehicles.

MMDA General Manager Undersecretary Procopio Lipana and MMDA Traffic Discipline Office Director for Enforcement Atty. Victor Nuñez said the Inter-Agency Task Force was closely monitoring the situation at the MMDA Communications and Command Center (MMDA-CCC) since early in the morning.

The MMDA, other agencies, and local government units have dispatched over 600 rescue units, ready to respond to the transport needs of affected commuters.

Traffic enforcers were also directed to assist in crowd control in areas affected by the protest action.