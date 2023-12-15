Maya platform allows stocks trading

Maya Philippines Inc., the financial technology backed by the PLDT Group, has launched its own system that allows users to trade stocks using its platform.

Starting December 15, users of its Maya app can buy, sell and manage shares of publicly listed companies acquired through the Maya Stocks marketplace. Its partner brokers include Philstocks Financials Inc., and soon, 2TradeAsia, DragonFi and Seedbox.

It is the only digital bank app that offers investors their choice of broker and investment terms, the company said.

“We’re pioneering a new era of access to investments by making it simpler, faster and more seamless. With Maya Stocks, we are transforming the Philippine investment landscape with instant transactions and all-in-one digital banking experience, accelerating the nation’s journey towards broader investment ownership,” Shailesh Baidwan, Maya group president and co-founder of Maya Bank, said.

The launch was marked by a symbolic partnership ceremony with Maya, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Philippine Stock Exchange and its partner stockbrokers.

“The SEC is committed to providing Filipinos greater access to legitimate investments. To this end, we welcome innovations and, at the same time, remain vigilant and proactive in protecting the investing public,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The PSE welcomes and supports the launch of Maya Stocks, through Maya and its partners. Your partnership serves as a strong ally of both SEC and PSE not only in investor education, but more importantly, in providing a solution to potential retail investors,” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

Baidwan said he anticipates Maya Stocks will further deepen digital adoption, especially among bank customers who already engaged two to four times more than those using only e-wallets.

Currently, only about 1 percent of adult Filipinos with investments place their money in stocks, bonds, UITFs, mutual funds or other managed investment schemes. A 2021 Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas survey revealed Filipinos’ eagerness to invest but identified barriers, such as resource constraints or difficulty in finding suitable products.

Maya claimed it will address these challenges, by simplifying the investment process and maximizing potential gains. Unlike traditional platforms requiring one to two days for transaction completion, Maya facilitates real-time cash-ins and withdrawals from stocks, enabling users to manage their investments instantaneously.

Its counterpart, GCash has already been trading stocks in its platform for over a year now.

“Partnering with Maya is a milestone. Together, we’re eliminating barriers and introducing new financial opportunities for Filipinos,” Joseph Tarrobal, director and chief revenue officer of Philstocks, said.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Maya as we are able to craft smarter, more intuitive investing journey for Filipinos, democratizing access for everyone,” Chase Yap, executive vice president of 2TradeAsia, said.

Maya Stocks is the latest feature launched under Maya Invest.

Maya Funds, rolled out in October, allows users to start investing for as low as P50 in Unit Investment Trust Funds managed by ATRAM Trust Corp. and Mutual Funds managed by BIMI. Meanwhile, Maya Crypto enables users to get started on their cryptocurrency investment for as low as P1.