Marcos vows push for regional economic prosperity and a future-ready inclusive society in ASEAN-Japan Summit

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he will push for regional “economic prosperity and a future-ready inclusive society” during the commemorative summit of 50 years of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo, Japan.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Air Base last Friday, the chief executive said he will also highlight how Japan has become a reliable ASEAN partner in terms of peace and security, trade and investment, food security, climate action, energy security, supply chain resilience, infrastructure development, and connectivity during the event.

“It is also an opportunity to welcome the conferment of Comprehensive Partner Status to Japan, ASEAN’s trusted and reliable partner in peace, economic development, and community-building for the past 50 years or so,” Marcos said.

He reiterated he will also be advancing the country’s interest at the event, which will be held from December 16 to 18.

Philippines is the permanent coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Economic Relations.

Marcos said he will be participating in the summit’s three session namely the recognition of Japan’s contribution to ASEAN’s community-building efforts; Japan’s promotion of ASEAN camaraderie Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) Program; and the ASEAN-Japan Co-Creation of Economy and Society of the Future.

After the summit, he said he will also be joining the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting, which will also be held in Tokyo during the weekend.

During the AZEC event, he said will call on the participating countries to invest in the country’s renewable energy industry.

“I will apprise the AZEC Partner countries of the current Philippine initiatives toward promoting a clean energy transition,” Marcos said.

This will be the second visit of Marcos in Japan since he assumed the presidency last year.

Image credits: Troi Santos





