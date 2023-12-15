Malaysian Embassy, with NBI and PNP, probe killing of POGO worker after ransom payment

THE Malaysian Embassy in Manila said it is coordinating with Philippine authorities about the reported abduction-murder of one of its nationals in Pampanga last October.

A Malaysian worker in one of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) was kidnapped on October 22. Philippine police identified the victim as Jason Yap Chow Cheng, 40 years old, from Negeri, Sembilan region in Malaysia.

The reportedly kidnappers called his brother and asked for P2.5 million ransom, to be deposited in a cryptocurrency exchange.

Despite the ransom payment, the Malaysian kidnap victim was reportedly killed. A dead body matching his description was found in an irrigation canal in San Simon, Pampanga on October 23.

Malaysian Ambassador Abdul Malik Melvin Castalino told the BusinessMirror that he is aware of this case and is talking with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) about it.

According to the Malaysian Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CIID), they “successfully traced” the money trail from the cryptocurrency transaction.

The money was subsequently transferred to an unregistered exchange in Malaysia.

“Information received from that exchange disclosed the identities of six foreign persons who are now being investigated,” Malaysia’s CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said.

According to the PNP, some 4,039 individuals have been victims of POGO crimes during the first half of the 2023.