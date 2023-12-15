Indo-Pacific delegates in Manila to craft global rules vs killer robots

DELEGATES from 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region are in Manila to heed the urgent call of the United Nations to craft an international law to stop and regulate the use of killer robots by 2026.

Since the artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced exponentially this year with ChatGPT, many countries, international nongovernment organizations, civil society, and human rights advocates are scared that weapons, too, can be weaponized.

While the idea is still a science fiction, killer robots, or officially termed as “legal autonomous weapons systems” (LAWS), would be able to select and engage targets without meaningful human control. But many are already pointing to weapons already deemed a “precursor” to killer robots, such as armed drones that the Russians have been using in Ukraine, and Israel’s anti-missile defense system Iron Dome.

“The Al Revolution is a double-edged sword. We still do not fully understand where this revolution is leading us, much like the splitting of the atom,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said during the opening ceremony of the Manila Meeting on the Indo-Pacific Perspectives on LAWS.

“The most apparent risk arises from the development of machines and weaponry that are potentially lethal and can operate without meaningful human control, run by algorithms that are empowered to undertake decisions involving human life or death,” he added.

He warned that if national and international laws do not keep up, unregulated lethal AI-powered weapons may “disrupt the political and social orders,” and would cross “serious ethical lines” especially on dealing with civilians during conflicts.

“As a country dedicated to the cause of peace and committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical and humanitarian principles, the Philippines supports the development of ethical rules for the responsible use of such technologies,” Manalo said.

“We are now aiming to shape the trajectory of international discourse on autonomous weapon systems,” he added.

Manalo then challenged the participants to engage in “open, frank and constructive” discussions and just to listen to the perspective of others on the subject matter.

UN treaty on LAWS by 2026

The Philippines had earlier joined 14 countries in drafting a protocol banning the fully autonomous weapons systems under the Convention on Conventional Weapons.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres set the year 2026 as the deadline for the UN to have a legally binding instrument on autonomous weapons.

DFA chief Manalo hopes that with this Manila Meeting, the voice of the Indo-Pacific on crafting the international rules for LAW would be amplified, as well as shape the regional focus in the light of the developments in the other regions and in the global scene.

The Indo-Pacific represents 60 percent of the world’s population and the two-thirds of the global economic growth.

“The Indo Pacific region has both unique security dynamics and significant technological capabilities, including rapid mobilization of military capabilities. Its nations, therefore, have great potential to further disarmament and arms control and to ensure that a collective approach is taken towards addressing emerging security challenges,” Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN undersecretary and high representative for disarmament, said in a video message to delegates.

”I appeal to all regional Member States and all observers to seek alignment, to facilitate the development of shared understanding and to heed the Secretary General’s urgent call. It is up to the international community not to fall victim to complacency and to trade antagonistic rhetoric for a joint sense of purpose. It is our responsibility today not to fail current and future generations,” Nakamitsu added.

