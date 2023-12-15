Group flags smuggling of palm olein

THE United Coconut Association of the Philippines (UCAP) expressed concern over reported technical smuggling of palm olein purportedly for “compounding” of animal feeds to get value-added tax (VAT) and duty exemptions from the government.

“These importers are, however, diverting their palm olein shipments to the domestic market as edible oil and for other purposes, without paying the requisite VAT,” UCAP said in its statement on Thursday.

Jesus L. Arranza, former chairman of UCAP and president of the Coconut Oil Refiners Association (CORA), said he looked into cases of technical smuggling of palm olein based on the information forwarded to him. UCAP said Arranza subsequently wrote a column about this and sent a letter to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to seek government intervention.

In response, Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban summoned the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the agency that is issuing the tax exemptions to palm olein importers, to a meeting, along with Arranza and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

According to UCAP’s statement, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the PCA are now drawing up plans to combat this technical smuggling of palm olein.

“UCAP is fully supportive of these interventions to put an end to the illegal use of imported palm olein,” the group’s statement read.

“It is robbing the government of needed revenues and is direly impacting the domestic market of edible coconut oil,” it added.

The UCAP includes all coconut-related associations of coconut farmers, refiners, millers, coco chemicals, virgin coconut oil and desiccated coconut, among others.