Escueta concerns on SBC’s free throw shooting in Game 3

For one whole week, one of San Beda’s biggest priorities entering Game Three of their National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 title duel with Mapua was free throw shooting.

“I was mad,” said San Beda coach Yuri Esceueta referring to their atrocious effort from the foul line in a 71-65 victory in Game Two last Sunday at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

And Escueta had a reason to be wary from that department after his charges missed half of the 34 shots they attempted from the charity stripe.

Interestingly, 18 of those attempts came from San Beda’s top gun Jacob Cortez, who went on muffing half of it.

Thankfully, Cortez still scored 21 points including a pair of three-point daggers in the fourth quarter that helped save the day as well as the series for the Lions, who dropped the series opener, 68-63, to the Cardinals last Dec. 6 also at MOA.

The 21-year-old Cortez, whose father Mike is a former collegiate and PBA standout, vowed to make the necessary adjustments.

“I just wanted to win,” said Cortez.

Escueta said he is optimistic his boys could adjust.

“All of them will return to the same situation, and I’m sure they’re going to be better,” said Escueta. “That was the first time to take a lot of free throws like that.”

“This was the first time we encountered and experienced all of these, but we’ll just keep on learning and keep on getting better,” he added.

Game Three is set at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.