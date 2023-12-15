Employers told to ensure ‘proper’ wages to workers on December holidays

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers anew to observe proper payment of wages on the upcoming December holidays during the Yuletide season.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma issued Labor Advisory No. 26-23, informing the proper computation of workers’ wages for the holidays on December 25, 30, and 31.

According to the advisory, workers who work on the 25th and the 30th are entitled to 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours.

If the employee will not report to work on those days, they are still entitled to 100 percent of daily wage, provided they worked or were on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

Meanwhile, a “no work, no pay” policy will be applied on the 31st, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Employees who will render work on the special (non-working) day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours, while those who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day, said DOLE in a news release.

Moreover, workers who will report on the special (non-working) day that also falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage in the first eight hours. Meanwhile, those who will render overtime work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

On Tuesday, Malacañang declared December 26 as a special non-working day. However, DOLE has yet to release an advisory on the specified date.

Image credits: Chico Gimenez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





