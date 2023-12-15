Despite El Niño, no red, yellow warnings–DOE

THE Department of Energy (DOE) declared on Thursday there will be no red or yellow alert warnings on the country’s power supply next year even if the projected capacity of all hydro plants will be slashed by 79 percent during the El Niño phenomenon.

The total dependable capacity of all hydro plants stood at 3,472 megawatts (MW). For 2024, the projected available capacity will shrink to 725.5 MW. This assumption already included the hydro power plant maintenance schedules submitted to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

For Luzon alone, the capacity of hydro plants is expected to be derated by 76 percent from the total dependable capacity of 2,416MW to the projected available capacity of 585MW. In Mindanao, it is even worse because the projected available capacity of hydro plants could go down to 115.5 percent from 1,031MW.

“We have been monitoring hydro power plants this 2023 because of the preparation for El Niño and we have assumed 70 percent of deration of hydro power plants, particularly the large ones in Luzon and Mindanao, because in Visayas we don’t have very big hydro power plants, said DOE-Electric Power Industry Management Bureau (EPIMB) Director Irma Exconde in a news briefing.

“Basically, as the secretary mentioned, hydro power plants right now are in normal operation except those under maintenance and rehabilitation. But still, what we are saying even with this assumptions, we’re still looking at without potential red or yellow alert because of the power plants coming in 2024,” she added.

A red alert is raised by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s regulating reserve and contingency requirement. A red alert is issued when the supply-to-demand balance further worsens, which can lead to rotating power interruptions.

While there are no new power plants with large capacity that are expected to come online next year, the DOE is banking on the new solar power projects that will help address the deficiency. “Particularly, there are several solar power plants coming in and these will be favorable under an El Niño scenario,” added Esconde.

These are the Cayanga-Bugallon solar power plant, Cagayan North Solar power project, Laoag solar power, Subic New PV solar, Santo Domingo solar, Raslag IV solar, Laoag 2 solar, PAVI Green San Vicente solar, Lumbangan solar, Sapang Balen solar 2, San Marcelino solar power 1 and 2.

“The total, as I remember, is almost a thousand megawatts of solar capacity coming in next year,” said Esconde.

During the briefing, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla called on all power industry stakeholders to work together as El Nino is expected to last until the second quarter of next year.

“We are therefore making sure that all the non-hydro plants are working at their best. This includes of course making sure that the natural gas plants which will be available in 2024 are made use of and all of our coal-fired power plants are also working well.

“Even if these are adequate, we are also anticipating that there might be interruptions where the plants, especially the coal-fired power plants, will not be working at their optimal levels. That’s why we are working closely with the private sector owners of these coal-fired power plants because historically these plants encounter the most problems. It is also important that power lines are maintained,” said Lotilla.