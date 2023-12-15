DA sees domestic milled rice output decline in H1 2024 amid El Niño threat

The country’s milled rice output in the first half of next year could decline by as much as almost 190 million kilograms because of the projected impact of the El Niño on local farms, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA has already run the numbers on the possible impact of the anticipated El Niño next year on local rice production.

Based on its calculations, the DA sees two possible scenarios for the country’s rice production in the first half of next year.

The DA based its computations on the actual January to June rice production this year and the estimated vulnerable farm areas to El Niño during the dry season.

Based on the National Irrigation Administration estimates, the DA noted that there are about 280,000 hectares of rice farms that would be vulnerable to El Niño.

Of the total vulnerable areas, 20 percent or about 56,000 hectares are serviced by national irrigation systems (NIS), while the remaining 80 percent or about 224,000 are serviced by communal irrigation systems (CIS).

Under the first scenario, the impact of El Niño would reduce the production of NIS-serviced vulnerable rice farms by 20 percent and the output by CIS-serviced areas by 80 percent.

Under this scenario, the DA estimates that palay production in the first semester of next year would decline by 1.73 percent year-on-year to 8.872 million metric tons (MMT) from 9.026 MMT output this year.

This translates to a milled rice output equivalent of about 5.802 MMT, which is about 101,000 MT lower than the 5.903 MMT milled rice production in the first half of this year.

The 101,000 MT milled rice reduction is equivalent to 101 million kilograms.

The DA projected that under the first scenario, the first quarter milled rice production would decline year-on-year by 3.1 percent to 3.027 MMT while second quarter milled rice output would dip slightly to 2.774 MMT.

Under the second scenario, the DA assumed a scenario worse than the first one. In the second scenario, the DA projected that the yield reduction caused by El Niño to NIS-serviced rice farms would be at 30 percent, while CIS-serviced rice farms would suffer a 20-percent yield cut.

Under this scenario, the DA estimated that total milled rice output in the first half of next year would be around 5.718 MMT, about 185,000 MT lower than the 5.903 MMT recorded production this year. The difference in output translates to some 185 million kilograms of rice.

The DA calculations showed that the country would end the first half with a stock level sufficient only for about 32 days (under the first scenario) and about 34 days (under the second scenario).

It should be noted that the DA assumed that there will be no rice imports in both scenarios it presented.

“Without [rice] imports, we will have less than 39 days at the end of the first semester and 61 days at the end of March, which is very thin supply considering our archipelagic condition. We cannot spread the 61 days [stock level] evenly, so we need to import,” Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio S. Sebastian told lawmakers recently.

Sebastian emphasized that January and February are considered lean months as domestic rice output is insufficient to meet the country’s total demand.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) earlier disclosed that the number of drought-affected provinces could reach 65 by May 2024. The DOST noted that the majority of the global climate models suggest that El Niño would likely persist until the second quarter of next year.