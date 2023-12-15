Cool Smashers go for 7th PVL crown

ON the cusp of another title romp, Creamline utilized a brief one-day break not just to further toughen up but also to re-calibrate as the Cool Smashers go for a 15-game sweep of the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference crown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday.

Coach Sherwin Meneses, cautious not to fall into complacency, has underlined the importance of maintaining a team-centric approach and remaining keen-eyed against the unpredictable Flying Titans.

As Creamline gears up for a potential sweep following a hard-fought 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory in Game One of their best-of-three series late Thursday, the depth of its bench has proven pivotal.

Players like Michele Gumabao and Bernadette Pons have stepped up, showcasing their mettle in crucial moments.

Still, Meneses remains wary, acknowledging the Flying Titans’ tenacity and big fighting heart that have anchored the latter’s remarkable campaign in the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar.

“It’s really a team effort, I’m just so happy that we’re able to adjust to any situation,” said Meneses, referring to their Game One win the last two sets of which could’ve gone either way.

But the six-time champions, who also posted a 20-game sweep in winning the 2019 Open diadem, proved steadier in end-stretches with Meneses relying on his deep bench that saw Gumabao and Pons rise to the occasion and produce solid games and numbers.

Still, Meneses said they can’t take Choco Mucho lightly.

“Chocu Mucho will be fighting all out, they’re really red hot this conference,” he said.

To stop a well-oiled Creamline machine, Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin must find ways or strategize to contain Creamline’s firepower and force a winner-take-all.

With the dynamic duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, the unsinkable Alyssa Valdez, middles Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato and the ever-reliable duo of Gumabao and Pons, and the playmaking skills of Kyle Negrito, the Flying Titans will indeed need the best of everything to halt their sister team and keep their bid for a PVL breakthrough.

Sisi Rondina and Kat Tolentino have been dishing out their best. Maddie Madayag even outdid herself with a brilliant 18-point showing the last time out she spiked with seven kill blocks.

Though Cherry Nunag slowed down with seven points after scoring 12 markers in their sudden death duel for the second finals berth with the HD Spikers, she remains a key piece to the victory jigsaw that Alinsunurin has been trying to complete.

Choco Mucho’s Game One bid also suffered a snag with the sidelining of Isa Molde in the second set due to injury but the former UP stalwart is expected to be back in harness for the make-or-break game.

But having overcome the so-called championship jitters, this being their first finals stint in eight conferences, the Flying Titans look to soar in Game Two and force another rubber match.

Otherwise, Creamline, which boasts of a combination of unyielding determination, refined skills and cohesion, could be in for a seventh championship.

Games can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+, and SMART Livestream app.