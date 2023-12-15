BSP expects BOP to shift to surplus in 2023 and 2024

The country’s Balance of Payments (BOP) is expected to register a surplus this year and next year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In its latest BOP outlook, BSP said the country could register a surplus of $1.1 billion this year, significantly higher than the contraction of $100 million estimate last September.

However, the BSP said the country might register a lower surplus of $400 million in 2024 compared to the $1 billion surplus estimated in September.

“The BSP continues to emphasize limitations to the forecasts, particularly given continued buildup of external challenges. The BSP will continue to monitor closely emerging external sector developments and risks and how these may impact the BSP’s fulfillment of its price and financial stability objectives,” the BSP said in a statement.

Overall BOP position for January-October 2023 posted a surplus of $3.2 billion, a reversal from the $7.1 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago.

Downside risks to the country’s external position, BSP said, stemmed from weak global demand as well as trade and investment prospects.

The BSP also said these risks include the high interest rate environment; high inflation; and the escalation of geopolitical tensions around the world.

Domestically, BSP said risks include weaker than expected GDP growth and higher-for-longer interest rates, which could “weigh on the country’s external sector.”

“Positive reinforcements to the country’s external sector continue to include the rebound in the global tech cycle supporting the recovery of electronics exports, the international lifting of the state of health emergency which will support both travel and the hiring of Filipino workers overseas, with the latter benefiting as well from labor shortages in countries challenged by an aging population,” the BSP added.

Given this, the country’s gross international reserves are expected to be higher at $100 billion in 2023 compared to the $99.5 billion estimate last September.

For 2024, BSP said the GIR estimate is expected to remain at the $102 billion estimated last September.

The BSP data showed that GIR, as of end of November 2023, amounted to $101.3 billion from a level of $101 billion in end-October 2023.

Meanwhile, in 2023, BSP said the improvement in its BOP outlook was due to foreign loan availment in line with the government’s borrowing plans.

The BSP said the stronger-than-expected improvements in travel receipts as well as the sustained resilience in BPO revenues and overseas Filipino remittances will also improve the country’s BOP position.

The current account, BSP said, is expected to remain in deficit driven by the persistent trade-in-goods gap despite the recent contraction in goods imports due mainly to easing global commodity prices.

“Goods exports are seen to register a decline in 2023, unchanged from the previous projection, amid the slowdown in external demand,” BSP said.

“The projected inflows of foreign direct investments [FDI] have been kept unchanged while that of foreign portfolio investments [FPI] have been revised downward consistent with an overall subdued investment climate,” it added.

Meanwhile, for 2024, the overall BOP estimate reflected the estimated narrower current account gap for next year as well as the slightly lower than previously projected non-resident investment inflows.

The BSP said the increase in demand for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities and the resumption of cruise tourism, are expected to boost travel

receipts back to its pre- pandemic level by 2024.

The improvement in the net services and income accounts, BSP estimated, will more than offset the wider trade-in-goods deficit next year with the rebound in global trade activity supporting the expansion of exports and the larger growth in imports.

“Tighter financing conditions, amid a high interest rate environment, place some downward pressure on both foreign direct and foreign portfolio investments,” the BSP said.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





