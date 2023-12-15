Bill to widen mandate of BLGF up for Senate gab

AS Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian defended Senate Bill (SBN) 2386 at Wednesday’s plenary session, but the proposed Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act—a key plank of the tax reform package—will not likely be passed within the year.

The bill will institute reforms in real property valuation and assessment in the Philippines by reorganizing the Department of Finance-Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF). There will be an additional 79 personnel to handle the new responsibilities under the bureau.

“In the bill, we are expanding the responsibilities of the BLGF and their offices and manpower,” Gatchalian clarified when interpellated by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“The primary responsibility is to make sure that the local government units update their schedule of market values. They will also promulgate the standards for the local government units to follow. They will also be responsible to check whether the local government units follow the standards when they update the schedule of market values,” Gatchalian explained.

“We also created consultative bodies in which the BLGF will participate in, so there’ll be a consultative body for the national scale, and then there’ll be a consultative body for the regional scale,” he added.