Army eyes more cooperation with Japan, two other allies



THE Philippine Army (PA) is eyeing to strengthen cooperation with the land forces of Japan, the United States and Australia.



This after PA commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido attended the Land Forces Summit (LFS) hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) in Camp Ichigaya, Shinjuku, Tokyo from December 12 to 14.



Galido joined JGSDF chief-of-staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita, US Army Pacific chief Gen. Charles A. Flynn, US Marine Corps Forces commander Gen. William M. Jurney, Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, the chief of the Australian Army, and Philippine Marine Corps commandant Maj. Gen. Arturo G. Rojas.



“(The summit) was the first meeting of top leaders of the Philippine, Japanese, US, and Australian land forces,” PA spokesperson Lt. Col. Louie Dema-ala said.



He added summit served as a platform where the top Army leaders discussed the “current strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific Region and exchanged views on defense cooperation.”



As this developed, National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo M. Año on Thursday said he sees closer ties and coordination with his Japanese and American counterparts in the field of maritime security and other related concerns.



Año issued the statement after his talk with his counterparts Adviser Takeo Akiba of Japan and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan of the United States during a telephone conference last December 13.