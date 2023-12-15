Ancajas spars with amateurs, thankful to ABAP

FORMER world champion Jerwin Ancajas has sparred with two national amateur boxers to increase his punching accuracy and timing for his upcoming rescheduled fight against Japanese World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue on February 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ancajas, who will be turning 32 in New Year, fought three rounds each with Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games lightweight gold winner Paul Julyfer Bascon and featherweight Junmilardo Ogayre on Friday at the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) gym in Manila.

“I got mauled, clobbered,” Ancajas of Panabo, Davao del Norte jokingly told BusinessMirror after the sparring sessions not allowed to be shot by smart phones. “So happy that I experienced amateur fighters who have great footwork, very fast and great timing.”

“We fought for six rounds, three rounds, each and it was an honor to spar with our national boxers.”

Joven Jimenez, the main trainer and manager, said Ancajas doesn’t have any problem in terms of punching power — he already possessed it — but needs to learn to catch up with the styles and speed of amateur.

“Jerwin needs to be faster and needs to learn the style of amateur because we expect Takuma [Inoue] to run. If he doesn’t run, we have a game plan,” said Jimenez, who thanked the ABAP coaches and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial for allowing them to train and spar.

“We will be ready.”

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam, who is now campaigning in the featherweight class, watched the sparring session and was amazed of Ancajas’s fighting stance despite his first day.

“He’s also fast and we’re going to see a lot of him by next week,” Paalam said of Ancajas (34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts).

Inoue, the younger brother of unified super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, is sporting an 18-1 win-loss record with four knockouts. He is different from his elder unbeaten brother World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization champion who is holding 25 wins with 22 knockouts.

“His fighting style is more on running and defensive, so we have to study it carefully,” Jimenez added. “Every round is very important in the amateur fight. So we have to be accurate.”

Ancajas and Inoue will be rescheduled in the main event bout on February 24 between WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago and Junto Nakatani while another Filipino Jonas Sultan will be taking on Japanese Riku Masuda in a non-title bantamweight bout in Kokugikan in Tokyo.