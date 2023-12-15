Amid inflation risks, BSP keeps key rates

DESPITE upside risks to the inflation outlook, the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) decided to maintain key policy rates during its last meeting for the year.

In a briefing on Thursday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board decided to keep the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

With this, the interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities will remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

“The country’s medium-term growth prospects remain firm, with strong demand expected in the fourth quarter due to sustained consumer spending and improved labor market conditions,” Remolona said.

“The BSP will also continue to monitor how firms and households are responding to tighter monetary policy conditions alongside evolving domestic and external economic conditions,” he added.

With the latest decision of the Monetary Board, the country’s key policy rates increased by a total of 100 basis points this year.

The Monetary Board raised key policy rates in January 2023 by 50 basis points, bringing the key policy rate to 6 percent.

This was followed by a 25-basis-point increase in March 2023, bringing the rates to 6.25 percent and another 25 basis point increase in an off-cycle meeting in October, bringing key policy rates to 6.5 percent.

The BSP said its overall outlook for inflation remained unchanged. For 2023, the risk-adjusted inflation was maintained at 6 percent.

For 2024, BSP said the risk-adjusted forecast declined to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous meeting in November, while the risk-adjusted inflation forecast is unchanged at 3.4 percent for 2025.

“With the sum of recent information, the Monetary Board continues to see the need to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight to allow inflation expectations to settle more firmly within the target range,” BSP said.

“The Monetary Board also noted that previous adjustments have continued to work their way through the economy, as can be seen from the declining path for core inflation,” it added.

Analysts

Given the latest decision of the Monetary Board, Oxford Economics expects the BSP to remain on hold until the second quarter of next year when rate cuts are expected to start.

“We expect inflation to hover within the bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target by then. Subdued growth momentum should then take the center stage,” Oxford Economics.

Nonetheless, the think tank believes inflation in the second quarter could post a “modest pickup” but will not breach the high end of the inflation target, making a rate cut possible in the second quarter.

Toward the middle of the year, the United States Federal Reserve is expected to cut its interest rates. This will be the focus of the market as this will reduce the pressure on the Philippine peso.

“We maintain our subdued growth forecast for 2024 given a slowing global economy and the lagged impact of past monetary tightening, which will gradually shift the bank’s focus from inflation to growth,” Oxford Economics said.

Meanwhile, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the Monetary Board decision to maintain key policy rates was “widely expected by the markets.”

Ricafort said this may have been due to the easing inflation trend in recent months as well as the “relatively stronger peso exchange rate.”

He noted that crude oil prices have also slowed, which not only supported the pause but may have also reduced the need for additional policy hikes, especially in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Philippines is a net food and oil importer. The country imports almost all of its oil from the Middle East while the country relies on importation to plug gaps in its food requirements.

