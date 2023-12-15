ACEN secures P5.5-billion ADB loan to boost PHL’s solar energy capacity



Local energy firm ACEN Corporation secured a sustainability-linked loan of up to P5.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to boost the country’s solar energy capacity.



The sustainability-linked loan from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) was also signed by ACEN where ADB will provide a partial credit guarantee covering up to 20 percent of the principal and interest amount.



The guarantee allows BPI to leverage ADB’s AAA credit rating, resulting in a larger facility for ACEN at a lower margin.



“Asia and the Pacific accounts for more than half of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and supporting its energy transition from fossil fuel into clean renewable energy is key to ADB’s mission as the region’s climate bank,” said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury.



“ACEN is a trailblazer in the Philippine market as the first power utility company to divest interests in coal power generation and channel funds into solar and wind power. ADB is proud to have facilitated ACEN’s inaugural issuance of a sustainability-linked loan,” she said.



The proceeds will fund ACEN’s solar projects, enabling the generation of at least 450 gigawatt-hours of power annually previously generated through divested coal plants. A total of 277,650 tons of carbon dioxide annually will be avoided by 2029.



Sustainability-linked loans incentivize achieving sustainable performance goals in return for a variable or lower interest rate. The loan has been certified through second-party opinion provider DNV.



ACEN manages a diversified portfolio of large-scale renewable power generation projects in Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.



It is a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, one of the most diversified conglomerates in the Philippines, with interests in real estate, banking, telecom, water, power, infrastructure, industrial technologies, health care, and education.