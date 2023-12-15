ACEN secures ₱11-B loan from ADB for RE projects

ACEN Corp. secured a loan worth P11 billion with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to finance more of its renewable energy (RE) projects.

The sustainability-linked loan facility, which will finance ACEN’s solar projects, includes a partial credit guarantee by ADB.

“This financing is not just a loan; it is a clear testament of our unwavering commitment to our sustainability ambitions as we set the stage for accelerated growth in the renewables sector. ACEN currently has about 4,500 MW of attributable capacity, and this loan is an instrumental step towards our ambitious target of reaching 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030,” said ACEN President John Eric T. Francia.

The loan aligns with ACEN’s aspiration to become the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia and will contribute to the development of solar projects.

“The partnership among ACEN, ADB, and BPI represents more than just a financial collaboration but also a shared commitment to renewable energy development and a joint mission to achieve net zero GHG emissions, towards a sustainable future for all,” said ACEN Treasurer Cecile Cruzabra.

Also, ACEN on Thursday announced its membership with the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), the first and only global coalition of national, sub-national governments, and private businesses striving to transition from unabated coal power generation to cleaner, RE sources.

The announcement came during the COP28 summit held in Dubai, where Francia was invited to put the spotlight on the company’s pioneering Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), outlining the lessons learned in the early retirement of the 245-megawatt South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp. coal plant and its transition to cleaner technology.

“It is an opportune time for ACEN to join PPCA. As ACEN continues to lead pioneering initiatives such as the world’s first market-based Energy Transition Mechanism and the recently announced Transition Credit pilot, there is much benefit to connecting with the PPCA network to further these innovative transition initiatives,” said Francia.

In 2022, ACEN successfully implemented the world’s first market-based ETM, leading to the divestment of the coal plant in the Philippines. The bold move sets the stage for a transition to cleaner technology by 2040.

The ETM strategy, now being recognized as a blueprint for transitioning from coal to cleaner energy, perfectly aligns with the PPCA’s global call for a halt on new coal-fired power plants and a pivot towards clean energy investments.

Since its inception by the UK and Canadian governments at COP23 in 2017, the PPCA has expanded its reach and influence. It currently comprises over 165 members pivotal in driving global coal phase-out efforts, spanning from North and South America to Europe and Asia-Pacific.