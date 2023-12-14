What if entropy is to blame?

Over the weekend I had a brief “Merry Christmas conversation” with a good friend and business associate. He noted that “it’s been a nerve-wracking year.” To put his comment in perspective, this gentleman is one of the wealthiest—albeit very quietly—persons in the Philippines.

I mention that because the reality is that all of us are in the same boat even if I have a nice soft padded cushion to sit on. Of the total number of men (all classes including crew and servants) on aboard the Titanic, only 16 percent survived. Of the total number of women, 74 percent lived.

Of the women in Second Class, 86 percent lived on while only 8 percent, the worst survival rate, of Second-Class men saw another day. Lesson if the ship is sinking: be a woman and preferably a rich woman (97 percent survival). And do not be a Bulgarian —zero percent made it.

Squealer is a pig, in George Orwell’s 1945 novel “Animal Farm,” who is the second-in-command to leader Napoleon and the Minister of Propaganda. Squealer reduces the original Seven Commandments of the farm to one commandment: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

We all know that to be true. Justice—equal treatment without regard to variables—is a myth, be it in the legal, economic, or social arenas. Perhaps because we know the idea of implementing genuine justice is probably unattainable—and growing more unlikely every day—we are looking for “equal treatment” in bizarre ways.

Does anyone in his right mind actually believe that the physical differences between biological males and biological females would not alter and affect the end results in many physical contests and competitions?

Then, knowing that “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,” we look for a justification of that “truth.” But it is hard for the human mind to forever buy into the idea that, for example, one race or ethnic group is superiorly different than another, which was the belief for millenniums.

If we cannot find the equal outcomes that we want to see and while assuming that “all men, women, and other genders now and in the future, are created equal,” then obviously there is some unseen hand that is un-leveling the playing field. Perhaps it is the “one percent” or the “0.1 percent,” or maybe it is me that is controlling the world.

It is a fact that globally, countless government officials and “friends of government officials” were exempted from vaccines, masks, and distancing, unlike we peasants. However, with the supreme confidence that deep down we all want justice for everyone, then there must be an external force that is writing the Commandments for the human farm.

It may very well be true that the World Economic Forum-types do want absolute control and for We the People to stop procreating, to eat bugs, and to “own nothing and be happy.”

However, I am a strong believer in the Second Law of Thermodynamics and Entropy that “as one goes forward in time, the net degree of disorder of any closed system will usually increase. We all had a nerve-wracking year. Why “we” if the game is rigged?

I will not dispute the fact that if it is all a casino, the house-always-wins. However, I am thinking that entropy has created a system, a systemic condition that is more powerful than any extrinsic Illuminati-inspired force.

Read all the books you want on how Satan’s Central Bank—the Federal Reserve—was designed to screw us all and steal our hard-earned wealth. What if as unwashed, ungroomed hair becomes really nasty over time—which could happen to all of us—it is entropy and not the Devil that turned the Centrals into inflation machines and wealth/economy killers?

What if entropy results in horrible economic outcomes that emanate from repeated foolish decisions? What if entropy is the culprit in the actual breakdown of society in the West? Why, if there is a strong unseen hand, is the absolute craziness “over there” not taking hold “over here”?

Entropy and chaos are not inevitable. But “Entropy is not on your side”—Elon Musk. “The most basic human impulse is toward entropy and laziness”—Alexandra Fuller. Our problem is that “only entropy comes easy”—Anton Chekhov.

