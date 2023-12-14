Waltermart taps 2Go for logistics

2Go Group Inc., the country’s largest transportation and logistics solutions provider and a part of the SM Group, was selected to be the primary logistics solutions and delivery partner for WalterMart Supermarket’s e-commerce business.

This strategic collaboration provides WalterMart shoppers the seamless convenience of having their groceries delivered through 2Go, to 13 key cities in Metro Manila, the company said.

This service operates across expansive areas within Metro Manila, including Caloocan, Malabon, Valenzuela, Quezon City, San Juan, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Las Piñas, Bicutan, Parañaque and Muntinlupa.

It also caters to specific areas in Manila, including Binondo, Tondo, San Andres and Santa Ana.

“We are honored to be WalterMart’s chosen logistics partner. Through 2Go, our objective is to bring daily essentials from stores directly to customers while ensuring standards of product quality,” Dennis Yaw, business unit head of 2Go Retail, said.

2Go was tasked to operationalize Waltermart’s Grocery Delivery Service which ensures same day, scheduled on-time delivery of the fresh items for their customers. As the designated logistics partner, 2Go said it is committed to delivering items on the same day these are ordered.

Victor Paul Intal, assistant vice president for business development at WalterMart, expresses confidence in 2Go, highlighting their enduring partnership dedicated to ensuring that customers derive the utmost benefit from this service.

“We have had a long-standing partnership with 2Go, and we trust in their commitment to ensuring our customers receive the best service. With 2Go’s delivery services, we aim to maintain the high quality of goods delivered to our consumers’ doorsteps, aligning with WalterMart’s standards,” Intal said.

The primary goal of this service is to provide customers with the freshest and highest quality goods, delivered directly to their homes, 2Go said.

“This service aims to elevate the overall shopping experience for customers through user-friendly apps and online platforms, offering a convenient alternative to in-store visits, especially during the upcoming holiday season. Furthermore, it extends its reach to customers residing abroad who wish to shop for their families in Metro Manila.”