‘Unchanged’: ADB maintains PHL’s 2023 and 2024 growth, inflation forecasts

MANILA-BASED Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintained its growth and inflation forecasts for the Philippines in 2023 and in 2024.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO), the multilateral development bank said the country’s GDP growth will average 5.7 percent in 2023 and 6.2 percent in 2024, while inflation will average 6.2 percent this year and 4 percent next year.

“The growth forecast for the Philippines for 2023 is unchanged. The economy continues to be supported by domestic demand, with growth accelerating to 5.9 percent in Q3 (third quarter), averaging 5.5 percent in the first 9 months,” ADB said.

ADB said while household consumption slowed in the third quarter due to high inflation, overall consumption “remained robust.” Government consumption, it noted, even rebounded in the third quarter.

It noted that public infrastructure spending was at the equivalent of 5.9 percent of GDP in the first 3 quarters after 5.8 percent for the whole of 2022. ADB said more infrastructure projects are also underway.

“Government consumption rebounded in Q3 (the third quarter) as measures were implemented to fast-track spending, including tackling procurement delays,” ADB said.

The economic growth will also be supported by the upbeat outlook of businesses for 2024, based on the central bank’s third quarter survey. This is driven by “buoyant domestic demand.”

Services exports, particularly business process outsourcing and tourism, also posted double-digit growth, according to ADB.

“Potential supply disruptions caused by the El Niño weather pattern or the Russian invasion of Ukraine could also rekindle inflation, particularly regarding food and energy,” ADB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ADB raised its economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific, after robust domestic demand drove higher-than-expected growth in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and India.

The regional economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.7 percent in September. The outlook for next year is maintained at 4.8 percent.

“Developing Asia continues to grow at a robust pace, despite a challenging global environment,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. “Inflation in the region is also gradually coming under control. Still, risks remain, from elevated global interest rates to climate events such as El Niño. Governments in Asia and the Pacific need to remain vigilant to ensure that their economies are resilient, and that growth is sustainable.”

The PRC’s economy is projected to expand by 5.2 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 4.9 percent, after household consumption and public investment boosted growth in the third quarter.

The growth outlook for India has been raised to 6.7 percent from 6.3 percent following faster-than-expected expansion in July-September, driven by double-digit growth in industry.

The upgrades for the PRC and India more than offset a lowering of the forecast for Southeast Asia, caused by lackluster performance in the manufacturing sector.

The region’s inflation outlook for this year has been lowered to 3.5 percent from an earlier projection of 3.6 percent, according to ADO December 2023. For next year, inflation is expected to edge up to 3.6 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 3.5 percent.