Treaties to spare OFWs from double taxation pushed

SENATORS vowed to step up the pressure on both the Executive and Congress to hasten paperwork on pending initiatives to forge bilateral treaties with countries hosting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to spare them from double taxation.

The commitment was given last Tuesday as Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urged the Department of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with destination-countries of OFWs and Filipino professionals, so that double taxation will not befall these citizens.

Legarda also expressed support for the Senate concurrence in the recent ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income. The lawmaker recalled there have been many treaties on double taxation but, “despite our hard work as chair of the committee, we know that there are many pending treaties that still need to be ratified.”

Legarda asked the sponsor of the resolution, Sen. Imee Marcos, if she knows of any country that needs to be negotiated by the DFA on double taxation. Marcos replied that the list of countries with pending negotiation on double taxation “remains long” as there are Filipinos “in every corner of the globe.”

According to Marcos, priority in pushing the negotiations for a treaty must be given to countries in the Americas and Europe where there are more Filipino migrants.

Two resolutions

ON Tuesday, Marcos sponsored two resolutions upholding and protecting the rights and welfare of OFWs in Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea.

That day, the Senate passed on second reading Senate Resolution (SR) 790 concurring in the ratification of the agreement between the government of the Republic of the Philippines and the government of his majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

Also passed on second reading is SR 878, a resolution concurring in the ratification of the agreement on social security between the government of the Republic of the Philippines and the government of the Republic of Korea.

According to Marcos, once SR 790 is ratified by the Senate, “it will alleviate the tax burden on both our Filipino workers and Filipino corporations and partnerships.”

“It will encourage cross-border trade and investment between the two countries and provide clarity and certainty in the manner by which each state will treat and levy income taxes, enabling businesses and investors from both nations to finance and develop their businesses equally,” she added.

Meanwhile, SR 878 will allow Filipino migrants in Korea to enjoy the same social security benefits that a Korean national has.