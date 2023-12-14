Sticking to growth targets vital—NEDA

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) believes attaining the high end of the government’s growth target for next year may no longer be feasible, but it has cautioned against easily yielding goals to avoid derailing the march to progress.

On Wednesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said a growth of 8 percent may not be attainable next year. Nonetheless, the 6.5 to 8 percent was still attainable for the medium term.

Balisacan said the low end of the 6.5 to 8 percent target is reasonable. He said he believed targets should be kept and what is needed is to work hard to attain the targets.

“There’s no harm in reducing [the high-end of the target] from 8 to something lower to be realistic, but not to lower the 6.5, because I think that then you’re surrendering already. We have had worse fights before in our life as an economy,” Balisacan said.

Lessons from Pinoy era

Balisacan recalled that in his first stint as Neda Chief during the administration of the late Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III, there were efforts to change targets because they were “unattainable,” according to various institutions.

But Balisacan said Neda fought for the targets at that time, and it has made all the difference because history has vindicated them with “the highest [average growth] in 40 years.”

“Even if the World Bank or ADB or many of these entities were reducing our targets, our prospects for the economy, we stuck to the target and history [has proven] us right. I mean, the average growth rate was 6.3 percent. That was the highest in 40 years during that time,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said the country also needs to be more ambitious regarding growth targets. He said in order to attain the AmBisyon 2040, the country needs to grow at or faster than 7 percent.

This is the same growth rate that allowed the East Asian growth miracles to happen in countries such as South Korea, which advanced from a poor economy to an advanced country in one generation.

Given this, Balisacan said it is not enough for the Philippines to only post growth of 5 to 6 percent annually. Faster growth is in order to attain a “matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay” for all Filipinos.

“You cannot do that rapid transformation in one generation if we are only growing at 5 percent to 6 percent. That’s why we need to be more ambitious as a people,” Balisacan said. “We need to catch up with our neighbors. And we need to grow.”

Growth drivers

Meanwhile, in terms of growth drivers, Balisacan said consumption as well as services industries will be the primary growth drivers next year. The services industry, he said, will help create jobs needed to boost the economy.

In terms of industries, Balisacan expects the tourism as well as information and technology sectors to contribute significantly to growth.

He said the tourism industry has not yet returned to its prepandemic strength and this means faster growth could still be in store for 2024.

Last week, the World Bank kept its 5.6-percent growth projection for the Philippines in 2023 even after the country’s economy showed a growth rebound in the third quarter, as it noted that household and government consumption will still propel growth in the fourth quarter to reach the forecast.

Ralph van Doorn, World Bank Senior Economist said the WB’s projection of 5.6 percent “assumes that private or household consumption will continue to be boosting growth in the fourth quarter.”

The WB’s 5.6-percent growth projection is lower than the national government’s—the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s—growth target of 6 to 7 percent in 2023.

Over the medium term, the December 2023 Philippine Economic Update report released by WB noted that an improvement in domestic demand is expected to drive a “modest” increase in growth to an average of 5.8 percent in 2024 to 2025.

