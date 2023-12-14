Shopee Live hits a 50x uplift in holiday orders during successful 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in the country, joined the country’s holiday shopping season with an outstanding 50x uplift in orders on Shopee Live, an interactive live-streaming feature in Shopee during its 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale. With the gifting season in full swing, the first two minutes of the highly anticipated sale resulted in a whopping 12 million items sold on Shopee Live across markets.

The local holiday celebrations wouldn’t be complete without the cherished tradition of ‘monito-monita’ or the surprise exchange of gifts, which usually stretches for days. With the need to purchase gifts frequently and the holiday rush at its peak, shoppers have gone live-stream shopping to complete their lists. This gave Shopee Live 46x more new buyers locally and buyers collectively saved a massive PHP 509 million with bigger savings brought in partnership with brands and sellers.

As the year draws to a close, Filipinos also look forward to year-end bonuses, which typically signal the opportunity to acquire major purchases, buy gifts for their loved ones, or reward themselves after a full year’s work. True enough, Home & Living items emerged as the top best-selling category, followed by Women’s Apparel and Mobile Accessories.

The holidays are also a good excuse for some retail therapy. Be it for looking their best during holiday parties, refreshing their wardrobe, or starting on an early resolution to stick to a skincare routine, Filipinos took this to heart as both the Fashion, and Health & Beauty categories saw a 5x uplift in orders. Crowd favorites Uni-Care, Maybelline, and Issy & Co. were seen as the top-performing brands with the highest number of orders platform-wide, while o.two.o.ph, Uni-Care, and Lovito.ph gained the highest number of orders on Shopee Live.

With all the shopping, Filipinos remain frugal and make good use of their money by stocking up on top-selling essentials such as face masks, organic baby wipes, and 3-in-1 twin coffee packs.

“Shopping on the platform has become part of the Filipinos’ purchasing behavior, especially during key celebrations. The holiday season is an integral part of the Filipino culture, and we are happy to be part of this special tradition of giving,” said Vincent Lee, Head of Shopee Philippines. “This is why we continue to find ways to provide both our buyers and sellers a more entertaining and rewarding shopping experience—and the great success achieved by Shopee Live during the 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale is a testament to one of the many ways we continue to innovate.”

In addition, a whopping 2.3 million entries poured into the 12.12 Shopee Live Milyonaryo, where lucky winners can potentially walk away with up to one million pesos. “Beyond being a platform for shopping and entertainment, we also aim to become a transformative force in the lives of Filipinos, and the holiday season is one of the best times to gift the community with a life-changing opportunity,” Lee added.

The 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale is extended until December 15, 2023. Shop now and enjoy free shipping with P0 minimum spend, exclusive 70% off on Pamasko Deals from a wide roster of brands and sellers, and Shopee Mall Outlet deals with discounts of up to 90% off!