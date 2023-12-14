SES unveils satellite connectivity services

Content connectivity solutions provider SES will start offering commercial satellite connectivity services in the Philippines by the second quarter of 2024, after the successful proof-of-concept tests of its medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“Today, we have our 20 satellites right on MEO already running, and we will be supplementing that with 13 satellites on O3b mPOWER. We’ve already launched the initial six and we will only need six to provide commercial service. So by second quarter 2024, the six should be operational and we will be ready to offer services in the country,” SES Asia Sales Director for Enterprise & Cloud Rob Marabut said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

SES’s O3b, which stands for the “other three billion” or those who lack consistent, reliable access to communications systems, is an MEO that provides high-speed, low-latency internet to remote and underserved areas, offering significant improvements over traditional geostationary (GEO) satellites in terms of latency and speed.

O3b mPOWER, meanwhile, represents the next-generation satellite constellation by SES.

On Wednesday, SES, together with the DICT, revealed the results of the test drive, with speeds reaching 500Mbps download and 80Mbps upload, which is six times faster than the Philippines’s median fixed broadband download speed of 83.09 Mbps and comparable to the median upload speed of 79.42 Mbps, as of September 2023, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

Marabut said the high speeds demonstrated in the proof-of-concept can empower communities and villages in isolated areas—connecting them to buyers, suppliers, banking, and other institutions that will help build rural communities’ livelihoods.

The DICT is looking at satellite connectivity to reach the over 2,000 geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA) across the country.

Operating 8,000km away from the Earth’s surface, SES’s MEO constellations deliver high-throughput, low-latency services, making MEO the ideal orbit for superior Internet access, cloud-based applications, and 5G capabilities.

Moving forward, SES plans to expand its operations in the Philippines.

“In terms of expansion, we are taking a look at the possibilities of building gateways in the country as well…we are planning to take a look at that very strongly,” Marabut said.