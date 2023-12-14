Separation of portions of barangay Hillside from John Hay now underway, BCDA says

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and its subsidiary, John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC) have commenced the process to exclude portions of Barangay Hillside in Baguio City from their jurisdiction through the disposition of residential lots to qualified occupants in the area.

In a ceremony held on December 12, BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua M. Bingcang and JHMC President and CEO Allan R. Garcia issued certificates of recognition to 39 bonafide occupants in Barangay Hillside who are pre-qualified to purchase parcels of land in Barangay Hillside where they have been residing as early as 1991.

“This is the first crucial step to jumpstart the process of excluding portions of Barangay Hillside from Camp John Hay. We hope this development gives the public and the residents of Baguio the assurance that BCDA and JHMC are committed to deliver our obligations insofar as they are consistent with Republic Act 7227 or the BCDA Law.” PCEO Bingcang said.

PCEO Garcia, for his part, said, “We are dedicated to the progress of Barangay Hillside, ensuring that its residents are empowered through land ownership. This initiative reflects our commitment to uphold the law and prioritize the welfare of the community.”

The 39 recipients were identified based on a set criteria and will be allowed to purchase, for residential purposes, the lot they are presently occupying subject to the validation, adjustment (if necessary), and approval of BCDA and JHMC.

Forested areas and water resources shall remain under the jurisdiction of both BCDA and JHMC. Vacant lots, meanwhile, shall be reserved as relocation sites for bonafide beneficiaries occupying forest areas, water resource areas and danger zones.

Aside from Barangay Hillside, BCDA and JHMC are also aiming to commence the disposition of properties within Camp John Hay, which the BCDA may grant to qualified beneficiaries in accordance with applicable laws.