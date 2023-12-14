Senators tackle PNP reform bill’s key features

SENATORS threshed out during their overtime plenary session late Tuesday the key features of a bill providing for sweeping reforms in the Philippine National Police (PNP), as they took turns grilling the main sponsor, first-term Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, himself a former PNP chief.

Senator Grace Poe sought to give authority to the PNP head to appoint chiefs of police (COP) of cities and municipalities and leave the selection process free from the influence of the local chief executives.

At Tuesday’s (December 12, 2023) plenary session, Poe took the floor to interpellate Sen. Dela Rosa, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 249 or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the PNP, amending Republic Act 6975 and RA 8551.

At the outset, Poe clarified that “my only apprehension here is the fact that it concentrates the power too much to the PNP chief; on the other hand, I don’t believe that there should really be an influence in an area controlled by local government for them to have the prerogative to influence law enforcement because I feel that provides checks and balances,” said Poe.

Dela Rosa lamented that, at present, a PNP chief only recommends to the governor or mayor names for the position of chief of police, a process that subjects the selection process for chiefs of police to the vagaries of politics.

Among those who heavily interpelated dela Rosa were Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who wanted to know why the bill is needed when most of the changes being sought have been addressed piecemeal in the past by the National Police Commission. Dela Rosa in turn explained that the amendatory law would ensure that the sought-for reforms are institutionalized.

On the issue of the PNP’s retirement age, Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go wanted to know whether members of the Philippine National Police were consulted in the drafting of the measure which seeks to institute reforms in the PNP, particularly in adjusting the compulsory retirement age of police personnel from 56 to 57 years old.

Go revealed hearing stories from policemen who want to “retire at an earlier age and be with their families.” In fact, Go also noted that “many of them already availed of early retirement before the bill is passed . . . How many have already filed [for] retirement?”

Dela Rosa explained that extending the compulsory retirement age for policemen from 56 to 57 will synchronize with the retirement age of the military.

On the resignation of policemen, Dela Rosa said they were demoralized not really on the issue of extending the retirement age, but because of their anxiety over the proposed bill providing for a pension system for military and other uniformed personnel (MUP).

Still, Dela Rosa assured them that the retirement benefits of policemen will not be affected — whether they retire at the age of 56 or 57.

For his part, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano prodded the PNP leadership to strengthen its Internal Affairs Service (IAS), stressing the importance of organizational reforms in an institution like the PNP.

“I would like to challenge all of us in this room, how can we strengthen IAS? Cayetano asked, noting that “strengthening the IAS will also protect policemen”

“With a very strong IAS, unscrupulous police officers will be arrested and prosecuted and, at the same time, it will protect the good ones,” he added.

At the same time, Sen. Win Gatchalian asked about the relationship between the Philippine National Police and the People Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) which was created under the Local Government Code, and the PNP.

Gatchalian described PLEB as a “mini devolved” National Police Commission at the local level which, he said, is effective in a way that local constituents get to participate in the investigation. The senator said members of PLEB are recognized by local leaders and are accountable to the local populace. “So I’d like to ask the good sponsor, will PLEB be retained under the proposal and what will be the relationship between PLEB (and the PNP) and also with this new bill that we are debating?” Gatchalian asked.

Dela Rosa said PLEB will not be touched under the proposed measure.