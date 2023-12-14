Senate’s concurrence for ILO 190 ratification hailed

Several labor groups in the country lauded the Senate’s concurrency for the ratification of International Labor Organization Convention 190, which seeks to eliminate violence and harassment in the workplace.

The concurrence of the Senate is a “historical moment for all Filipino workers and a major victory for the Philippine labor movement,” the labor groups said in a joint statement.

Among the signatories to the statement are the Public Services Labor Independent Confederation, Public Services International, BWI Union, IndustriALL, International Transport Workers’ Federation, and UNI.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (also released a separate statement, expressing support to the Senate move.

Twenty senators on Monday voted affirmative for the ratification of ILO 190, approving Senate Resolution 877 with zero votes against and zero abstention.

House Deputy Speaker and TUCP President Raymond Mendoza earlier pressed for the immediate ratification of ILO C190.

According to Mendoza, it was the “harsh reality” faced by workers, particularly women and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that made him file House Resolution 32.

It was adopted by the House of Representatives under Speaker Martin Romualdez in January 2023, and was later on endorsed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in October.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Senator Imee Marcos sponsored the resolution.

The ratification of C190 comes at a crucial time when workers continue to experience various forms of violence and harassment “committed by various state and non-state offenders,” the labor groups said.

They added: “The concurrence of the Senate with the ratification of ILO C190 is a significant step towards ensuring decent work for all workers—regardless of employment status and whether from the private or public sectors, or from the formal or informal economy.”

The Philippines is the first in Asia and one of the 36 countries that ratified ILO C190.

“This is a ‘win-win’ situation for labor, business, and for our country since international trade, such as EU GSP+, US GSP, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity [IPEF], are all tied to upholding labor rights. By ending violence and harassment that demoralizes workers and disrupts productivity, more and better investments will enter the country and generate more and better jobs for our people,” said TUCP Vice President Luis Corral.