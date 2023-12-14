SC vows to look into case of orthopedic surgeon who died while serving one-year sentence

THE Supreme Court (SC) has vowed to look into the case of well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benigno Agbayani Jr., who died in detention last October 5, while serving a one year imprisonment sentence for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the Court would determine if there were lapses on the part of the lawyer involved in the case filed by one his patients, Saul Hofileña Jr., who is a lawyer.

“We have to address it because apparently…there were lapses committed by the lawyer. I think that’s the main or the root cause of the issues that came out,” Gesmundo said.

Several doctors have expressed their dismay over the mishandling of Agbayani’s case as this might serve as a precedent that could leave doctors vulnerable to lawsuits.

An online petition has also been launched calling for a judicial review of the case.

CJ Gesmundo noted that they would check if the revised Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), which governs the Conduct of Filipino lawyers, is insufficient to address cases of similar nature.

“If lawyers apparently are not doing their tasks effectively and efficiently to protect the interests of their clients, we’ll look into that,” Gesmundo said.

It can be recalled that in 2021, the SC’s Third Division dismissed Agbayani’s petition for review and upheld his conviction by the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court (MMTC) and the Court of Appeals in 2021 in connection with the malpractice suit filed by Hofileña.

Agbayani was convicted by the MMTC in July 2013 but his lawyer failed to file an appeal within the required period.

The doctor elevated the case before the CA but his lawyer this time failed to comply with the requirements set by the Court for an appeal.

He then questioned the CA ruling before the SC, which, in turn, affirmed the CA’s adherence to court rules.

In May 2023, the 58-year-old doctor was arrested and detained at the Manila City Jail where he died of a heart attack.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





